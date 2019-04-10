The Rigby City Council approved its amended planned unit development (PUD) ordinance to proceed to a first reading during Thursday night’s council meeting.
“This gives planning and zoning, a more clear representation of the purpose and direction that PUD’s should go in the city,” Mayor Jason Richardson said.
The proposed amendment would be added clarification to the city’s pre-application meeting subsection.
It currently states, “the developer shall meet with the Administrator prior to the submission of the preliminary development plan. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss early and informally the purpose and effect of this Title and the criteria and standards contained herein, and to familiarize the developer with the Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Ordinance, Subdivision Ordinance and such other plans and ordinances as deemed appropriate.”
Rigby Planner Sharon Parry suggested, adding a section following “criteria and standards contained herein” that would read: with an emphasis on design review for character, identity and architectural and siting variation, including the required amenities and open spaces/common areas, architectural styles, harmonious use of materials, Fire/EMS safety requirements, storm water retention requirements, design features, landscaping plans, protective covenants, maintenance plans for the land, and all other requirements listed City ordinance 10-11.
Councilman Doug Burke however questioned if any developers have provided their input on the amendment. Parry pointed out that it’s already an ordinance and this was just an amendment.
“This is only an application of what’s already there; this is nothing new,” she said. “I have talked to developers and this is nothing new than what’s already in the ordinance.”
Despite that, Burke said he will speak with a few developers.
“I’ll check with some of the developers I know,” he said.
Other than Burke, the council was in favor of the amendment.
“By spelling it out this way, it will help immensely,” Councilman Richard Datwyler said.
Councilman Benson Taylor’s vote to approve the amendment for first reading was approved 5-1 with Burke voting “no.” He did not give a reason for his opposition.
The first reading will take place April 18.
In other action, the council tabled a decision of the proposed addition of an R-Ranch zone until a few items are modified.
Richardson said one area that needed to be clarified is which areas of the city could be zoned ranch and assuring that the minimum lot size is two-acres.
Burke also questioned if they should run the proposed ordinance by the county. City Attorney Robin Dunn said the county doesn’t have a ranch zone so there is nothing they could compare to.
The purpose of the proposed ordinance is: to encourage the continuance of areas which are characterized by large and very large lots and parcels of sufficient size to accommodate one single dwelling unit and limited agricultural uses, including animal husbandry. The zone is generally intended for rural residential areas which were previously developed in the county and for those new build subdivisions in the Area of Impact that embrace the rural feel of larger lots and limited agricultural use.
The council unanimously approved tabling the matter.