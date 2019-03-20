A planned unit development was approved during the Rigby Planning and Zoning meeting March 14 that would be located at S. 5th W. and 300 N.
Applicant Steve Billman proposed a nine building development with 36 apartments. Aspen Engineering Engineer Ryan Loftus said each apartment will have three bedrooms with single car garage, a parking spot in front of the garage and a third spot adjacent to each building. There will be 108 total parking spaces, meeting the city’s ordinance.
All of the driveways will either have a concrete pad or be asphalted.
“We think that we have met all of the requirements of the existing planned unit development ordinance as far as open space, parking, utilities, etcetera,” Loftus said.
Planning and Zoning Planner Sharon Parry said all areas of the application have been approved by Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley and Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson.
“This request is consistent with the comprehensive plan,” she said.
Loftus said he spoke with Bradley who indicated that if they install a live station to the city’s standards, the city would be able to maintain it. Loftus also noted that Billman would like a single water meter from the city, so there is a single point of billing. The renter of the property would also be responsible for maintaining the yard.
The development will take place in two phases, with the first five buildings on the south end being the first phase.
Despite meeting the city’s ordinances, the commission had concerns about space and the limited amount of parking. Commissioner Rex Sutherland indicated that he is concerned that development could have issues similar to those on Caribou Street related to parking and the width of the road.
Loftus said if they needed to there were areas they could reduce to expand the proposed development’s parking, but indicated that they have abided by the city’s ordinances with the current proposal.
“Don’t take this the wrong way, but you have to be comfortable with your own ordinances,” he said. “We take the ordinance and it says ‘here are the rules’ and we play by those rules.”
Other concerns shared included space for emergency vehicles, snow removal, access issues and green space.
Only Loftus and his son Tanner spoke in favor of the development. No other patron spoke during the hearing.
The commission in the end approved the planned unit development, with the conditions that the applicant learn if there could be second access onto Highway 48, reconsider the hammerhead turnaround, consider three units per building rather than four and consider more parking by reconfiguring open space among other stipulations.