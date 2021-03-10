Jefferson County Commissioners approved purchases for several county offices at their meeting March 1.
Dave Walrath, Administrator for the Public Works Department, was approved to purchase a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck from the Idaho Department of Transportation for $1,848.
The truck was on the state controller surplus website which is on a first come, first serve basis. According to Walrath, listings are done at what they believe to be a fair market price and then offered first to other public entities and then to the public.
“We’ll be able to use the truck for flagging and as a shadow vehicle for patching,” Walrath said.
A shadow vehicle beacons behind where the department is patching roads for safety.
Walrath said that Road and Bridge will be working on patching up roads as there are a lot of pot holes popping up around the county, which he said will get worse as the weather gets warmer.
“We’ll be putting breakup limits around here the next two weeks to try and help preserve the roads a bit,” Walrath said. “We won’t be able to do any hot mix until late April so we’ll just keep ourselves busy until then.”
Joseph Sagers from the Jefferson County Extension Office was also approved for the purchase of a truck – a 2021 Ram 1500 from Young Automotive Group out of Burley for $26,738.
Sagers said he’ll be using the vehicle to meet with constituents in the county as well as to travel out on farm land, attend conferences, travel for education purposes and for research in Kimberly and Aberdeen.
Commissioners then approved the purchase of Axon body cameras for Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.
The body cameras will be $24,801 and will cover 16 Ab3 cameras that will come with an extended warranty, loss protection, and several other things that are required like licensing and data storage, as well as a spare camera.
In subsequent years, the Sheriff’s office will have to pay $17,322 for the data, licensing and cloud storage. At year two, the cameras will be upgraded and again at year five.
“With everything going on, we understand the importance of having body cams on at all times,” said Sheriff Steve Anderson. “I’m sure the prosecutor would back me up on that. The deputies are mandated to have those on with every interaction...and it goes a long way in court if you have something on video.”
Squires put in for the purchase because she was able to use leftover funds from the CARES Act.
“At the end, the controller’s office was swamped with requests so I put in for one massive reimbursement for Public Safety Payroll for they amount of funds that we were approved for but had not yet received,” Squires explained.
The county was approved for a total of $738,100 from the CARES Act and any of that money that had not yet been claimed for reimbursement was done through the payroll request. Those funds were approved and now the money is being used to cover purchases that Squires said were “put on the backburner” while more pressing projects were submitted for CARES first.