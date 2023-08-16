PZC to reconsider zoning for former Hamer City Limits

The map above shows the zoning proposed at the August 7 public hearing for land in the former Hamer city limits. Green depicts Ag-10 zones, yellow depicts R-1, blue depicts commercial zones and pink depicts industrial zoning.
Photo Courtesy of Jefferson County Planning and Zoning
More than a year following the disincorporation of the City of Hamer, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners asked the Planning and Zoning Committee to reconsider the recommended zoning for the former city’s land.
Following a public hearing on the zoning recommended by the PZC, the board asked Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton to take the proposal back to the board and look at it again, after hearing from three speakers from the area on August 7.
After the city disincorporated, the land was de-annexed back into the county, according to Ollerton in the June 22, 2022 edition of The Jefferson Star. Any existing zoning, which was determined by the city ceased to exist and laid the responsibility of rezoning on the county. Since then, a moratorium on building had been placed on the former city limits until zoning could be applied.
The proposed map illustrated the majority of the previous city limits as Ag-10, and a residential area of R-1. The map shared at the hearing also included a light industrial zone to fit land use that currently exists as well as a small section of commercial zoning.
Residents Nedra Perkins and Tim Yearsley spoke at the hearing in favor of the proposed map, which was adjusted following public comment at the PZC hearing last month.
Perkins stated she had initially attended the PZC hearing because the proposal had been to change her properties zoning from R-1 to R-5. According to Perkins, this change, she believes, would have discouraged growth in their area.
She stated she wants the area to continue growing; she wanted to see kids from Hamer grow up and eventually buy their own land and build their homes there. However, five-acres, she said, are hard to come by and pose a threat to that growth.
Warren Albertson was the only resident to speak against the proposal during the hearing. He stated as he is on the PZC, he has been well involved in the process of re-zoning Hamer since the city dissolved.
“At one point we felt like, well I felt like R-5 would be a more proper zoning for that area rather than have zoning of R-1 and end up with a high concentration in a limited area,” Albertson said.
As far as infrastructure, he said, there’s not much out there anyway, besides the fire district and a post office.
The former city already has small lots, he said. Looking at the original lots, they’re all smaller, some only 50 feet by 50 feet he explained, which is why there is high concentration in some parts of the former city.
“I realize that people have their reasons for wanting to have R-1,” he said. “The main consideration for R-1 is to put in an area of impact. There is no area of impact there.”
He stated he thought it strange when the proposed zoning changed from R-5 to R-1 during the PZC meetings. He said he is looking out for the best interest of the County. There are R-5 parcels out there, and they are necessary for reasonable growth.
“One of the biggest challenges with planning and zoning,” Ollerton said, “is when zones get laid down over properties that aren’t consistent with the use of a property.”
He said when you take a 1 or a half acre lot and zone them as R-5, they are then completely out of compliance. He stated this was the reason it made sense to him to zone those areas R-1, as it was a logical conclusion to match the zones to what was already on the ground.
County Prosecutor Mark Taylor explained the existing lots would not necessarily be deemed out of compliance if the zoning in the area were changed from R-1 to R-5. They would be able to continue as a prior non-conforming uses, he said.
“They were lawful when they were created,” he said.
Part of the difficulty they are facing, Taylor stated, is the public understanding that there is no city out there. It’s all now county land.
“Why would we have all of the sudden, these 1 acre parcels where we don’t have that anywhere else in the county lands,” Taylor said.
Having heard all the comments, the board deliberated. Commissioner Roger Clark stated he didn’t agree with all the zoning proposed on the map. He stated Albertson’s concerns were much the same as his own, stating R-5 may be more appropriate for the area.
County Commissioner Shayne Young, however, stated he felt comfortable with the map Planning and Zoning approved, however, he too harbored some concern over the residential zoning and the density of R-1 lots.
“You know,” said Hancock, “we’ve heard testimony that Hamer used to be a little city and that has kind of died. There may be a time where Hamer comes back as a city once they meet the requirements.”
