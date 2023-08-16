PZC to reconsider zoning for former Hamer City Limits

The map above shows the zoning proposed at the August 7 public hearing for land in the former Hamer city limits. Green depicts Ag-10 zones, yellow depicts R-1, blue depicts commercial zones and pink depicts industrial zoning.

 Photo Courtesy of Jefferson County Planning and Zoning

More than a year following the disincorporation of the City of Hamer, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners asked the Planning and Zoning Committee to reconsider the recommended zoning for the former city’s land.

Following a public hearing on the zoning recommended by the PZC, the board asked Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton to take the proposal back to the board and look at it again, after hearing from three speakers from the area on August 7.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.