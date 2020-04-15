With a stay-at-home order in place for Idaho until April 15, homes have turned into offices, schools and churches.
According to a study completed by GearHungry, a digital magazine, 55% of surveyed Idaho couples say they’ve felt a strain on their relationship while working from home.
Scott Miller of Therapeutic Interventions said that one problem humans have is that acceptance comes with an end date. The hardest thing to do is to accept the unknown.
Miller suggests a few ways to limit strains in daily life while quarantining or following stay-at-home orders include limiting news intake to once per day, taking turns with kids, scheduling alone time, napping, reading or just taking time to decompress.
“I think it’s important to also remember why you chose that person to be your partner,” Miller said. “Make a list and reinforce, look at photos or old letters or cards. Realize that this will not happen forever.”
Robert Stahn of Well Spring Counseling stated that just as time together and apart is important during normal life operations, they remain important now even in quarantine.
“If social time was important in someone’s life beforehand, take time to look at photos or albums, write in a journal about some of your favorite social experiences,” Stahn said. “Together time is still important but it can be spent outside of the home.”
Stahn suggested taking walks, going for a drive or being out in the yard. He also stated that during this time, it’s important to give people emotional space, be compassionate and be for forgiving.
According to Stahn, it’s the responsibility of each individual person to ensure their emotional needs are met. In his book, “Get Your Needs Met,” Stahn says over 20 emotional needs exist and that it’s important to have regular “feeling checks.”
“Unmet needs drive behavior,” he said. “Looking at Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, the base layer is psychological needs and everything about that is emotional needs. You have to identify your emotional needs just like the physical ones.”