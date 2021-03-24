Jessica Roach from the Jefferson County Assessor’s Office approached commissioners March 15 with concerns on tracking solid waste fees.
Roach stated that her office has inherited the tracking of those fees and that with the new ordinance, there were questions that had risen on how much to charge and how to evaluate how much a property should be charged.
In the case of an addition or Mother-in-Law suite being attached to an already existing home, Roach first wanted to know if they should be charging two solid waste fees or a single fee. There’s also the question of what to charge if an addition is done that is detached from an existing home.
Roach stated that at this time, the rate for residential is at $100 and while there is an $84 per unit rate for some apartments, there are several fees depending on the type of property.
“I mainly just handle the data entry so I was just seeking clarification from commissioners on how they would like to charge things,” Roach explained. “This is something we need to discuss though with those who are in charge of those fees.”
At this time, the commissioners stated that one home only needs to be charged one solid waste fee.
For commercial, there are four different categories in which a business could fall. Commissioner Scott Hancock said that the Assessor’s Office must be doing a pretty good job though despite the confusion as they haven’t heard complaints when it came to the fees.
In the commissioners’ meeting, Roach stated that they are getting more commercial homes, which is causing havoc when it comes to tracking and that all those involved with solid waste fees should sit down to work out the details, as she herself does not work with solid waste and there needs to be more criteria laid out so they’re able to charge the correct fees.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath said at this time, the Solid Waste department is on solid ground with their revenue and he doesn’t see the need to change the fee structure just yet in the county.
Walrath said if the county does create a transfer station, they may adjust the fee structure as there would be a scale for the waste but any changes would need to be approved by the commissioners.
“I think the current fees are competitive, comparable to other counties and pretty fair,” Walrath said.