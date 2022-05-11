Race for Clark County Commissioner for District 2

This year’s May 17 primary election will see incumbent Clark County Commissioner Greg Shenton’s seat contested by two individuals, Steven Gilger and Katie Cross.
The Jefferson Star reached out to all three candidates in the election and asked them to fill out an online survey. The following are responses received by the deadline date:
Name: Steven R. Gilger
Position running for: Clark Co. Commissioner
Hometown: Dubois
Age: 69
Professional or personal background: I have lived in Clark Co. for over 40 years. My wife, Bev, and I have had Dubois Leather for 37 years.
Why are you running for office: I was a commissioner here in Clark County 32 years ago, for two terms, or 6 years. I feel that I have some knowledge of the position, and that I should dedicate some time again to our country.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: In any community, there are always issues that need resolved. Issues change all the time. I do feel that there needs to be sustainable growth.
Why should voters elect you: Why not? I am another choice on the ballot!
Name: Katie Cross
Position Running for: Commissioner
Hometown: Dubois
Age: 36
Professional or Personal Background: I have had customer service jobs where I’ve worked with the public. I would consider myself a people person. I worked as a Clark County Deputy Treasurer. I am currently the Deputy Court Clerk for Clark County. I am married to Mark W. Wilson, we have 3 children. They attend our local public schools and have been actively involved with the school and community programs. Our family attends church at the Beaver Creek Ward. The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I am proud to be a resident of Clark County.
Why are you running for office? I am running for office because I have knowledge of how budgeting works. I believe I am an asset to the community and will put the county’s budget to proper use.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race? I believe the biggest issue is our taxpayers dollars and how they are currently being spent. I will make sure that every dollar coming into this community will be utilized in the best ways possible for local government. I would also look into ways to create opportunities for our community’s housing crisis.
Why should voters elect you? Voters should vote for me because, I can help the county and make a difference. I will look into wasteful spending and channel the money into the right direction. I will make financial decisions based upon our county needs. I would make sure our taxpayers dollars are being used honestly.