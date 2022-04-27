The following are the Republican candidates for Idaho House District 31 seat A. Karey Hanks is the incumbent and Jerald Raymond is the opposition.
The Jefferson Star asked both candidates the same series of questions and offered them the opportunity to share their answers. Their answers are as follows:
Name: Karey Hanks
Position Running For: Legislative District 31 seat A
Hometown: St. Anthony
Age: 63
Professional or personal background: State Representative Karey Hanks was raised in Idaho Falls, a graduate of Idaho Falls High School. She graduated from Ricks College (Associate degree Education 1978), and Brigham Young University-Idaho (Bachelor Psychology 2011). Karey and her husband Burke raised 7 children in Egin Bench, where they successfully ran a farming operation for 34 years. They enjoy having 17 grandchildren. She is employed as a bus driver for Fremont School District. Karey has served two terms in the Idaho House of Representatives, is a founding member of the Idaho Freedom Caucus and supported the Idaho Conservative Agenda (2021/2022).
Why are you running for office: I believe in our Republic, and I know and espouse those principles found in our US and Idaho Constitutions. I understand and adhere to the proper role of government. I appreciate the service and sacrifices of our armed forces through over two centuries–the ongoing struggle to make and keep our nation free. Serving in the legislature presents a way for me to serve the country and state I love so much. My voting record shows my commitment to the individuals and families in our district; to fighting for lower taxes (property, grocery, fuel), and for fewer regulations (such as prohibiting vax/mask mandates). I have taken the heat from “establishment” leaders and special interests because I vote for the people, not special interests or according to “what leadership wants” and I don’t back down. I will continue to fight for less government interference in our lives.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: Several challenges face Idahoans, including overreaching governmental control.
This has partially been facilitated by apathy and our natural inclination to trust that our elected officials always have our best interests foremost in their decisions. In my short time in the political realm, I have seen the power of lobbyists and big business interests determining which issues are brought for introduction and debate. (However, citizens are paying more attention, and that’s a good thing!) Elections have consequences. Second is the tax burden on our citizens, especially our families. I supported property tax reform and other tax relief. We could have sent back a big chunk of the $1.9 billion state budget surplus to Idaho citizens. Instead, money was appropriated to any agency or department that requested it; the increases arguably for wants–not needs. Representatives of our citizens should vote in accordance with the best interests of these citizens.
Why should voters elect you: As a citizen of District 31, I share the values of our small-town-community way of life. As a legislator, I voted to cut taxes and bureaucratic red tape, so families and businesses can be more prosperous and successful. I champion issues such as real tax relief, election integrity, preserving 2nd Amendment rights, and individual/parental rights. Families are the fundamental unit of society, so I advocate for legislation that keeps our families safe from outside interests, from the cultural decay so rampant in society, and further government meddling in our private lives. Informed citizens are the biggest line of defense against government overreach; to help in that effort I provided weekly updates during the legislative sessions to keep citizens informed. I know how to work hard and I HAVE worked hard for our citizens. I would appreciate the opportunity and privilege to continue to serve the people in District 31.
Name: Jerald Raymond
Position running for: Idaho House of Representatives, Seat 31A
Hometown: Menan
Age: 67
Professional or personal background: I am a fourth generation Idahoan, born in Rigby and raised in Menan. My wife, Cheri, and I have been married for 45 years and have 6 married children and 24 grandchildren. In July, after many years of education, the last of our children/grandchildren will return and become permanent Idaho residents. We have made our living in the livestock industry and enjoyed the opportunity to teach our children the value of hard work and the natural cycle of life. Among our children we have two educators, two registered nurses, one veterinarian, and one civil engineer.
Why are you running for office: It is time for change! As a former legislator I understand the process of governing. As Senator Burtenshaw, Representative Furniss, and I worked together we communicated often, discussing pending legislation and issues effecting our constituents. We didn’t always agree, but we always discussed to a point of understanding. That is not currently happening. This past session alone, Representative Furniss and Representative Hanks cancelled each others’ vote 105 times with very little, if any, communication. As a former leader in the Farm Bureau and the Idaho Cattle Association, as a former County Commissioner and legislator, as a current board member of Development Workshop, Inc. and the Idaho Rangeland Resources Committee I have a proven track record finding solutions to issues and creating solutions to problems. In none of these capacities have I served alone...it has always been a team-board-committee effort. Our district deserves a team leader.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: There are many issues that could be on this list! Growth, tax relief, inflation, etc. I will focus on education, because I think when we are well educated we can find solutions to many, if not all, of the other issues. I am not talking about formal education alone, but let’s start there. The public education system in Idaho is under attack. While it is not perfect, it is very good. My children, who are professionals in their own rite, can attest to that. Post secondary educational opportunities should be offered to our youth who are not college bound. Technical training and trade schools should be common place in our society. I have told my children that education does not end upon graduation, that’s when it really begins. We cannot reform tax policy, resolve inflation, etc. until we understand it!
Why should voters elect you: As a leader in the aforementioned organizations, I believe I have a good understanding of many issues that face constituents in our legislative district. As an advocate for agriculture I will protect and enhance our water and natural resources. Idaho has more cows and potatoes than people... exporting all of our agricultural products beyond our borders is important to our economy. We must manage growth, or it will manage us. My experience as a county commissioner will be a benefit in that area. I will never compromise my core beliefs and will use the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions as my “north star”. My votes will not be compromised by any outside interest group and I will not trust anyone who attempts to get between me and my constituents. My votes will not be to make a statement, but to make a difference.