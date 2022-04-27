The following are the Republican candidates for Idaho House District 31 seat B. Rod Furniss is the incumbent and Darnell Shipp is the opposition.
The Jefferson Star asked both candidates the same series of questions and offered them the opportunity to share their answers. Their answers are as follows:
Name: Rod Furniss
Position running for: District 31 Seat B
Hometown: Rigby, Idaho
Age: 62
Professional or personal background: 6th Generation Idahoan and I want my kids to live here and my grandkids to be educated here. Grew up on a ranch/farm in Menan, Idaho. Camping, fishing, shooting, snowboarding, golf, and motorbike riding are all interests of mine. I have worked in banking and then as an Insurance Agent and Financial Consultant for 36 years and real estate and land developer. At the Idaho Capitol, I served on the following Committees: VP of Business, State Affairs, Energy and Technology, Revenue and Taxation, Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment, Insurance High Risk, Your Health Idaho, and Chair Teacher Health Insurance.
Why are you running for office: I have a desire to serve and give back to the great State of Idaho for the opportunities I have had here. My background in banking, finance, and insurance brings a new outlook to the legislature that is needed. Education is my passion and I have seen how hard teachers and staff work and how much they love the children. Enterprise in Idaho is like nonother and we are the least regulated state in the nation. As the VP of the Business Committee, many of those regulations have been deleted and fixed. Health Insurance is another issue that needs attention and my background working with employers will help increase the bottom line for businesses that will in turn promote employment. I look forward to reviewing agency budgets and encouraging deeper cuts.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: Idaho is a complex state and no one issue can encompass a race. Property tax, sales tax, income tax, and inflation will be the biggest problems that need addressing next session. Property tax to allow seniors and new homeowners to stay or buy a home and stop the increase in taxation for the rest of us. Sales tax to continue to take advantage of out of staters and still give credits to those in-state will be challenged. Income tax to align services with taxation and balance this area while achieving growth is the key. And finally, overcoming Biden inflation hitting Idahoans hard as costs rise faster than income. Common sense tells me to overcome the latter we need to open pipelines in America, close them in Russia, secure our borders and elect Republicans to office. Problem solved.
Why should voters elect you: I have tackled some very difficult legislation over the years and have been through the process of debate in House committees, on the floor of the House, in Senate Committees, and in the office of the Governor to get the water to the end of the row. There are legislators that have been there 4 years that have not had that experience. If a regulation is onerous or if a law is punitive those are the things I like to address. I have had success reaching across the aisle and across the rotunda to develop needed relationships toward solid legislation in education, business regulation, insurance, and finance. Legislation in Idaho is not easy and that’s the way it supposed to be.
Name: Darnell Shipp
Position Running for: House of Representatives District 31 Seat B
Hometown: St Anthony
Age: 64
Professional or Personal Background: My wife Lucy and I live in Fremont County. I have 7 children and 25 grandchildren.
I grew up on a small farm. I grew up enjoying hard work, hunting, fishing, and camping. Developing a love and respect for nature. I was active in scouting; I am an Eagle scout. I have served as Scout Master, Assistant Scout Master, committee chairman, and counselor for several merit badges. I worked construction and served a 4-year pipefitter apprenticeship. I retired after 30 years working at INL as a maintenance pipefitter, in supervision, and as a lead planner over multi-million-dollar projects.
Why are you running for office? There is a huge RIPPLE effect that is spreading out over this great nation. From the Federal government, and from other states to Idaho. I have deep concerns for the “Idaho way of life” and what we are doing to future generations. If the United States is one of the last strongholds of freedom in the world, and Idaho is one of the last strongholds of our Constitution in the United States. We are in big trouble! We can do better. Many people either don’t see the trouble we are in, see the trouble we are in and don’t want to get involved, or see the trouble we are in and just don’t know how to help. I have been active for many years trying to educate people about what is coming at us and get them involved. The best way for me to help is to be in office.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race? The biggest issue we face is the loss of Freedom. We need more principled representation in Boise that will stand up for small businesses and put families first in Idaho! It is not the proper role of the government to determine who is essential and who should close their doors. ESG scores (Environment Social Governance) This is the iron hand support of the “New Green Deal”. This program is slowly gaining support around the world and across the United States. Every financial transaction a person or company wants to make will depend on their EGS score. Gender confusion, critical race theory/equity, and abortion advocacy without parental consent. Indoctrination of these ideologies to our youth through many public-school classrooms. The crushing burden of the amount of taxes we pay is staggering, people on fixed income are losing their homes from the rise of property taxes. All are losses of Freedoms.
Why should voters elect you? I was working at the INL when the COVID pandemic hit. I watched management and employees panic. Air quality safety protocols and other safety protocols went out the window. You could see, smell, and taste air-born Lysol. As it all digressed we watched government lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates, a mother arrested at a public park with her children, people being arrested for assembling outside and singing hymns while worshiping their god, state police being dispatched to harass, arrest and close down small businesses. At the same time, corporate America in Idaho and across the U.S. showed record profits. I am the calm in this storm. I will stand on the principles of freedom and responsibility. I will not lie to you, about you, or for you. I will fight to get spending under control, lower taxes, support truth in education, support parents’ rights, and fight for small businesses.