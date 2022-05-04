The following are the Republican candidates for Idaho Senate seat in District 31. Van Burtenshaw is the incumbent and Fran Bryson is the opposition.
The Jefferson Star asked both candidates the same series of questions and offered them the opportunity to share their answers. Their answers are as follows:
Name: Van Burtenshaw
Position Running for: Idaho State Senate Legislative District 31
Hometown: Terreton, Idaho
Age: 64
Professional or Personal Background: I have been blessed to live and raise a family right here in Idaho. As a 4th generation farmer and rancher, my life has been spent in the Terreton area. After graduating from West Jefferson High School I graduated from Ricks College and then attended BYU in Provo, studying business management. My family includes my amazing wife Joni of 41 years, five children and 17 adorable grandchildren. Together we have gained a deep appreciation for our public education system, especially dedicated teachers. Instilling a great work ethic in our children has benefited them through college, careers and families life.
Why are you running for office? I was raised in a family that taught me the value of service. I have enjoyed my time serving in the Idaho Legislature, it has been a blessing to help solve the problems that face our state. My experience in agriculture has allowed me to ensure farmers and ranchers are front and center when it comes to agricultural policy issues in Idaho. I was proud to support the largest tax cut in Idaho history, while also making historic investments into our public education system. As someone who raised children in Idaho schools, it is a priority to me to ensure our children and grandchildren have access to quality education.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race? Idaho is experiencing unprecedented growth. With this growth comes new and complex challenges. Housing prices are keeping our children and grandchildren from being able to purchase their own homes. Ballooning property taxes are a significant burden to Idahoans. There is also a looming drought that will undoubtedly affect Idaho’s agriculture economy. My extensive experience with water issues will become increasingly important as we address this potential drought. These are all issues that we can solve as Idaho lawmakers but we have to do our homework and come ready to work together.
Why should voters elect you? If you look at my voting record you will see that I consistently support small business, defend the 2nd amendment, advocate for the rights of the unborn, and fight against government overreach. I am proud of what I have accomplished while serving in office, but I would not be able to do it without the support of my constituents. I can be most successful when voters are willing to reach out and share their views on issues. It is essential to me that I am able to interact with my constituents and see their perspectives on the problems that face Idaho. If elected, you can count on me to use the knowledge that I have, to do my homework and listen to the voters.
Name: Fran Bryson
Position Running for: Idaho State Senate
Hometown: Rigby
Age: 80
Professional or Personal Background:I have worked on political campaigns for over 50 years.
I served on the Board of Directors for the Ventura Symphony.
I was in an art gallery in Atlantic Beach, Florida ( an NBC anchorwoman purchased one of my paintings.
I worked with ADHD and ADD children for many years.
I was raised in a livestock family.
I taught early morning Seminary for 7 years.
We raised seven wonderful children.
Why are you running for office? This is a government for the people and by the people, we all have a responsibility to serve our community in some capacity. I have chosen to run for State Senate. I will work hard for responsible government and resist over- reach, mandates, restrictions, regulations that burden Idaho’s citizens. I will work for principles and values that make this the great state that it is. The good fight is rarely an easy one. You can’t accomplish anything of significance unless you are willing to get off the sidelines, get in the game and do hard things which I am willing to do.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race? The biggest threat to freedom remains the same as it always has been — the growing power of government. Unnecessary bills are passed, this requires funding (TAXES); which requires staff and buildings to support the bureaucracy (SPENDING); consequently, the solution becomes a bigger problem (REGULATIONS). I feel our challenge is to restrain Government now and not pass cumbersome burdens to our children. It feel like we are in a big Mack truck going a hundred miles an hour towards a cliff. We must put on the breaks and pull back quick to the foundations and principles that made us a solid economy and country. There may be a pain point of drawing back, do we have the will? We must maintain our Idaho State’s sovereignty.
To restate my concerns: Taxes, Spending, Regulations, Less Government, Pro-life, Agriculture, Education, Constitution
Why should voters elect you? I want to give Idaho people a voice. The biggest difference I see between me and my opponent is fiscal spending.
I, obviously, will not make a career of this office.
I will reach across to the Legislative House with support, respect and cooperation.
I am adamant about these points and if these are important to you, then vote for me. Your vote WILL count!