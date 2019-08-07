Radys selected as Mud Lake Parade Grand Marshals

Keith and Deanna Rady have been selected as the 2019 Grand Marshals for the Mud Lake Parade.
The couple's history with the Mud Lake-Hamer area goes back to the early 1940s and 1950s. Keith grew up in Roberts. His father was gone a lot working on the railroads, so he spent a lot of time with his grandfather, Lewis Rady. They rode horses in between Roberts to Mud Lake, running horses out on the open land before all the farms were there.
During this time he grew a love for horses and learned much of his horsemanship. After high school he participated in rodeos for a short time riding bareback, saddle bronc and a few bulls. He even won the Saddle Bronc competition in the Terreton Rodeo one time.
He joined the U.S. Army and served for four years as an paratrooper stationed in Germany. He never saw any war-time battle during his service. After that, he went to work as a ranch hand in Island Park on the Railroad Ranch.
Deanna Rady was born and raised in Shelley, Idaho. She was involved in 4-H sewing and FHA. She has loved horses just as much as Keith. Her dad bought her the first horse in high school and she named it Tiny. He dropped both of them off at Ricks College in Rexburg, where she had to take care of her horse and go to school at the same time. She was on the rodeo team and traveled around rodeoing. She spent the summers working in Island Park also on the same ranch.
Keith and Deanna met and fell in love the summer of 1966, and were married shortly thereafter. Their first home and farm was in Roberts, where they lived for 12 years fighting the muddy muck of the lake basin.
In the summer of 1978 they had an a opportunity to sell and move to Hamer to homestead a new farm of sand, i.e., no mud. When this land became available it was full of sage brush and jack rabbits. The first few years were spent doing hard labor clearing the land and raising a first crop of potatoes.
They taught their four children how to work hard and labor for what they wanted. Keith and Deanna had two girls and two boys — Paula, Matt, Patty and Mike. Keith became a skilled carpenter working on construction at the Idaho National Laboratory site and other odd jobs around the state, including working on the Teton Dam. Keith worked while Deanna stayed home to raise the children.
In 1988 Deanna went back to school to become a school teacher. She devoted unnamed hours at perfecting her craft as an educator. She arrived to school early and stayed up late grading papers and caring for the children of the West Jefferson School District. Most children know her as Mrs. Rady. She has a beloved relationship with the community borne from teaching those within.
Over the years in the community, both Keith and Deanna have gained true friendships with their neighbors and friends, the era of a smile and a handshake are not lost on them. They are the type of people who will drop whatever they are doing to serve the community.
The community rallied around them when they faced perhaps the hardest trial of their lives, the loss of their oldest son Matt, at the age of 17, to a car wreck. Matt Rady had been following in their footsteps in terms of horse braking and rodeo. The community supported the family and came in droves to share condolences.
Keith and Deanna are pillars of the community and the history of the valley. The Mud Lake Parade will start at 6 p.m. Aug. 8.