Starting the week of Aug. 1, two railroad crossings in Jefferson county will be replaced on 500 N and 550 N.
According to interim Road and Bridge Administrator Mike Carter, Eastern Idaho Railroad, Inc. will be removing the old timber on the railroad crossings and replacing it with new concrete panels.
As discussed at the July 25 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting, Idaho Transportation Department and the county are using funds through the state to perform this joint project. This helps pay for the material, but according to the agreement signed at the meeting, should not exceed $110,000 for each crossing.
As per the agreement, the work will include the removal of the wooden railroad planks as well as the removal of 10 feet of existing asphalt approaches.
At the meeting, Carter notified the commissioners that Eastern Idaho Railroad was unable to find a contractor to do the asphalt work on the roads where the crossings are being replaced. In order to help the project move forward to completion, Jefferson County Road and Bridge will help do some of the work.
Road and Bridge will provide the asphalt needed and perform the work to pave 10 feet of the approaches which will need to match the newly installed crossings, the agreement states. Road and Bridge will also install the approaching pavement markings and be reimbursed through the provided funding for the labor and materials.
Carter expects the work to be completed within two weeks. In the meantime, he stated there will be road closures as needed through the process. Travelers should expect the road to be closed from Yellowstone to 4200 E on 500 N. After that crossing is completed, they should expect closures from Yellowstone to 4200 E on 550 N.