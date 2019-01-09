Raymond sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

Zachary Paul Raymond, 22, of Terreton, was sentenced Dec. 17 to an underlying sentence of three to eight years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age.
Raymond was also fined $4,045 and was sentenced to a rider program, which includes a six-to-12 month program in which he must take classes and undergo treatment to reduce his risk of reoffending.
After the rider program, the judge will review Raymond’s performance and then decide to either release him on probation, or sentence him to serve the remainder of the underlying sentence.
Raymond plead guilty to sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age Aug. 21, as part of a plea agreement.
He was originally charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16 after he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in Oct. 2017 and engaged in sexually explicit text message conversations with her.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators were informed of the messages between Raymond and the victim, but when he was questioned about the messages from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, he denied sending any messages, even after the investigator told him that he had already seen the messages.
During a forensic interview at the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg, the victim said Raymond attempted to touch her sexually one evening when they were in his car. She said she told Raymond that she was uncomfortable, but he persisted and eventually she allowed him to continue.
The affidavit states that she and Raymond engaged in sexually explicit text messages after the incident. The victim allegedly found out later that Raymond had sent similar text messages to her mother.
When Raymond was confronted with this information from the investigator, he denied touching the victim, but he eventually admitted to kissing her and allowing her to perform sexual acts on him. He denied engaging in any contact with the victim.
Raymond was arrested Oct. 16, 2017.