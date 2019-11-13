3rd annual Gingerbread House Contest begins

A gingerbread house contest will be held early in December to kick off the holiday season. Entry forms are available now at The Jefferson Star office, Broulim’s and Madison Women’s Clinic at Rigby locations only.
This will be the 3rd annual Gingerbread House Contest. The two entry categories this year are adult (18 and older) and children (5 to 18).
Last year, Rachel Nelson of Menan won the competition. Nelson said she had completed the house periodically over the course of a month. Ashley Bush of Idaho Falls and Lisa Womack of Rigby took second and third place, respectively.
Each gingerbread house entered in this year’s competition must be entirely edible except for the base and non-visible structure. The largest a house can be is 12 inches by 16 inches.
Each person may only submit one gingerbread house. Entries are due by Dec. 4 to The Jefferson Star office and will be on display for all to view Dec. 6 during Midnight Madness. Houses will be judged on creativity, construction and decoration detail. Judging will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 5, by an outside source.
A gingerbread house coloring book is featured in this edition of The Jefferson Star.