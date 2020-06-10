The Regional Development Alliance announced June 3 that a reserve fund has been set aside to help small businesses survive and rebound from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connie Chadwick, Executive Director of the RDA explained, “We recently convened an executive meeting of the RDA Board and concluded that small businesses and the local community can use all the financial assistance they can get right now. To help do our part we’ve set aside $750,000 to fund this new program.”
The RDA Business Relief loans will be written to qualified firms for up to $10,000. Only companies with 20 employees or less will be considered. These companies must be located in the RDA’s service region that includes: Bonneville, Bannock, Bingham, Madison, Jefferson, Butte and Custer Counties. Other impacted areas may be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The loans will be deferred for 5 months upon the signing date. Interest will accrue at 2.5%, however the interest payment will be waived if loans are repaid in full at the end of the deferral period.
“The reality is that small business is the backbone of our economy,” Chadwick said. “These small firms can get back in the game if they have the short-term resources they need for payroll and rent. We had an excellent regional economy before this unforeseen setback, and we want to get back to those levels of prosperity as soon as possible.”
Interested parties are encouraged to visit the RDA’s website at rdaidaho.com and fill out the Business Relief Loan online application. Requests will be reviewed in the order that they are submitted and the approved loans will be will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.