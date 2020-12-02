Re-vegetation, irritated residents and winter accidents: County administrators give updates

The Jefferson County department heads and commissioners held their monthly staff meeting Nov. 23 to discuss updates within the county.
Joseph Saegers with the Jefferson County Extension Office stated that the University of Idaho has encouraged all employees to work from home and that those remaining in offices exercise caution as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the area and across the state.
In other business, Erik Stout with Planning and Zoning stated that their office was continuing to take in “a lot” of building permits, with their numbers now exceeding the total number of permits the office received in 2019. According to Stout, they have doubled the number of permits from Nov. 2019 in Nov. 2020.
The office also continues to work on updating the Planning and Zoning ordinances as well as the subdivision ordinances.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath stated that their offices are pretty glad they haven’t had to plow too much snow yet. He stated the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project was proceeding and that they were waiting to hear back from appraiser on right of way purchase for Annis Highway.
Walrath informed commissioners that there was an accident with a Solid Waste pickup but that the driver was “pretty much unscathed” and that they had already submitted a claim to ICRMP.
According to Ted Goodyear with Solid Waste, an employee was driving a trailer to County Line landfill in foggy conditions when the road was suddenly very icy and caused him to slide off the southbound road. The truck flipped onto it’s side and the trailer remained upright. The truck received a significant amount of damage, which had not yet been estimated as of Nov. 25, and the trailer’s condition was “fine.”
”The driver was wearing a seatbelt but he was obviously pretty shaken up,” Goodyear said. “He was later released from the hospital and tested negative on the drug and alcohol screening, so it was all weather related.”
Goodyear stated that the stretch of road between Roberts and Osgood caused four or five other accidents that day and that the responding state trooper had to leave the scene to respond to another accident.
In the staff meeting Treasurer Kristine Lund stated that the tax bills for 2020 went out Nov. 20 in the mail and that those who signed up for them received e-notices, which will help with savings in future. She hopes some of the mail issues they had last year are taken care of.
Sheriff Steve Anderson informed commissioners that things had been mostly quiet for them with the exception of the homicide case with Jesse Gentle and a number of service calls.
Travis Thompson from maintenance gave an update on the fence at the Jefferson County Jail. The fencing, which was a project covered by the CARES Act, had almost been completed as of Nov. 23 with ABS still needing to install the doors and electronic crash. Omni security still needed to hook up everything to the new system.
Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Administrator Mitch Whitmill said they were working on re-vegetation along road sides and in other disturbed areas like in county right-of-ways. Whitmill said they use dormant seeds in order to build up the grass in the right-of-ways.
The department will also be spending a day to clean up debris along County Line road. Whitmill stated that the next several weeks will be spent doing their reports for the Department of Agriculture as well as preparing auctions for the Sheriff’s Office.
Garn Herrick from the IT Department informed commissioners that they had eight vehicles set up for the Sheriff’s Office to be able to transmit their video from their vehicles to the office from the parking lot now. They had about six or seven more to do as of Nov. 23. Herrick stated the patrol offices liked the set up, which was also a CARES Act project.
John Stosich attended the meeting as well with updates from the Courts. He stated that the online hearings have been going well. Stosich was recently assigned as Gentle’s Public Defender. He gave an update on the case stating that he had been in contact with Mark Taylor, Prosecuting Attorney-elect who is set to take office in January. Stosich said he would be keeping in touch with Taylor throughout the process.
Jessica Roach from the Assessor’s Office said things were business as usual but that everything was done through appointments now, which has things working pretty smoothly. Roach said they have had a few irritated people that weren’t happy with having to make an appointment but otherwise, things were going well.
Probation Administrator Tammy Adkins said their office had also implemented doing appointments only in the afternoons and that they were doing Zoom meetings through the courts still. Otherwise, she stated there wasn’t much else to report.
Mickey Eames from Parks and Recreation said they were putting completing the murals on hold until the spring once the weather warms and clears up. She also said she would begin looking for grants to use next spring and that a previous grant project for playground equipment would be completed in the spring as well.
With the ground frozen, the playground equipment was unable to go up in time before the weather turned. Eames also hopes to get another set of playground equipment for the lake. She would also like to have some parking lots done with asphalt before Walrath’s season gets too busy in 2021.
Weston Davis from the Prosecuting Attorney’s office gave an update on behalf of Paul Butikofer, stating that they’ve had a busy week with the homicide case as well as with lots of changes coming in Planning and Zoning as they continue to work on updating their ordinances.
Clerk Colleen Poole reminded department heads that any vehicles that were purchased or sold needed to be taken through the insurance process of either getting added or taken off.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires wrapped up the updates with information on COVID-19. She commended department heads for their flexibility as things constantly change in terms of the virus. Plans have to follow Eastern Idaho Public Health Guidelines as well as State Guidelines, which has adjusted the response plan.
Squires stated that administrators should keep an eye out for vulnerable employees and to look at ways of further improving distancing in offices such as doing alternating shifts.
The commissioners concluded the staff meeting by stating that they appreciated everyone’s efforts and that they were grateful for their work as cases continue to grow in the county.