Reigning as the 2022 Clark County Roundup Rodeo Grand Marshal and Pioneer Queen, are husband and wife team, Keith and Cindy Bramwell

Keith and Cindy Bramwell of Dubois have been named the 2022 Clark County Roundup Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal and Pioneer Queen for the upcoming June 18 and 19th annual Dubois Rodeo weekend Celebration.
Keith and his twin brother were born in Idaho Falls in 1949, and then were raised on a ranch west of Lewisville, Idaho, where he learned to enjoy horses and cattle.
He and Cindy graduated from Rigby High School and then were married in 1967. After college he taught school for 6 years.
He later hired on with the University of Idaho as an Extension Agricultural Agent in Bingham County in 1970, transferring to Clark County in 1994. He retired from Extension duties in 2002.
While with the University he was responsible for Alpine 4-H Horse Camp, 15 years, organized the Continental Divide Cooperative Weed Management Area in 1999, through a team effort by everyone involved they eliminated several hundred areas of leafy spurge, spotted horapweed, and Russian knapweed.
He continued working in the weed control for 13 years after Extension retirement, spraying weeds on the Dubois Ranger District with a horse and pack mule.
He did ranch day-work off and on for about 20 years. He served on the Clark County Rodeo Committee a few years and continues to serve with the Clark County Search and Rescue. He has continued to serve as secretary to the Clark County Stockgrowers the past 28 years.
Being an outdoorsman, Keith enjoys his horses, cowboy action shooting, leather work, and keeping up their 10-acre ranchette. He is active in the LDS Church, serving as Temple Ordinance Worker 16 years and many years as Ward Family History Consultant.
Our Pioneer Queen, Cindy Bramwell, was born and raised in Rigby. She married her High School Sweetheart in 1967, they will be celebrating 55 years together.
They have raised four children, Jennifer Kidd, Dan Bramwell, Becky Squires, and Joe Bramwell. Now they boost 12+ grandchildren, and 3+ great-grandchildren.
Cindy grew up to drive school bus for over 20 years in Bingham and Clark County and worked as transportation Supervisor in Clark County 15 years, also served as Elementary School Secretary, and then retired in 2012.
Being interested in the community she served on the local Library board, Museum board, and currently is a member of the Clark County Search and Rescue. Each year she assists with the local elections.
As an active LDS Church member, she was Ordinance Worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for 11 years.
She remains interested in helping to maintain a file for Clark County of Veterans of the past, with some help from Bonnie Stoddard. Plans are to print the collection in an upcoming Clark County Veteran’s History Book working with Bonnie Stoddard.
Around home she continues to enjoy sewing, wood working and creating one-of-a-kind decorations.