Last September Rigby High School Senior Craig Porter approached Mr. Kerry Thomas and Mr. Laron Johnson about bringing a Holocaust Survivor to speak at Rigby High School either in-person or via Zoom.
Porter had been a student within Rigby High School’s Holocaust Program and he wanted to do something “epic” in a program format as the core aspect of his senior project. After five months of collaboration this all came together with Ms. Elaine Culbertson speaking to a joint audience of students from both Rigby and Madison High Schools via Zoom on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27th.
The 450 students who were in attendance had all undergone significant preparation by either reading Night by Elie Wiesel through pre-AP English or by completing or being currently enrolled in an intensive Holocaust class.
Although Culbertson is not a survivor, she did grow up in the household of both parents who were — in fact Culbertson had over seventy relatives perish in the Holocaust. Culbertson also has a huge connection to Rigby and Madison High School, as she was a personal teacher to Mr. Kerry Thomas and Mr. Laron Johnson of Rigby, as well as Mr. David Reeser of Madison.
The event that brought these four educators together was the Holocaust and Jewish Resistance Teachers Program, which is an intensive educational opportunity that takes teachers to numerous sites of atrocity and remembrance throughout Washington DC, Israel, Poland, and Germany.
“Ms. Culbertson, simply put, is one of the leading Holocaust educators in the world and it was the greatest honor to have her address our combined audience as she told the combined story of her parents who endured both Auschwitz (Mother) and Mauthausen (Father),” Johnson said. “I am so very proud of Craig for proposing and working on this, it has been an awesome experience working collectively with two schools and two departments.”
Elaine Culbertson is the chair of the Pennsylvania Holocaust Education Council, a statewide organization of teachers, survivors, and liberators who volunteer to keep the lessons of the Holocaust alive in the schools of the state. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Act 70 Committee and a convener of the Consortium of Holocaust Educators in the Philadelphia region.
Culbertson represented the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum as a Museum Fellow and a Regional Educational Consultant in the Mid-Atlantic. She presently provides professional development for teachers using Echoes and Reflections, a curriculum resource developed by the Shoah Foundation, Yad Vashem and the Anti-Defamation League.
Culbertson retired as the director of Curriculum and Instruction in the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, ending a 36 year career in public education. She is the executive director of the American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Their Descendants.
For the past sixteen years she has served as program director of the Holocaust and Jewish Resistance Teachers’ Program, a seminar based in Poland and Germany, that has provided professional development to more than 1100 teachers in its 34 year existence.
She works with teachers and students to connect the events of the past with the genocides of the present day. Culbertson has written chapters in five different books on Holocaust teaching methods and lectured across the United States, using the story of her own parents’ survival as the basis for her presentations on developmentally appropriate and morally responsible pedagogy.