Renovated preschool building completed

The new Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 preschool building is now open as of Jan. 9. A grand opening for the former junior high school was held Jan. 23, that District Director of Student Services, Jozlyn Thompson said was a huge success.
“The attendance was amazing,” she said. “There were probably 60 kids there, not including their parents.”
Thompson said in addition to the students and their parents, others in attendance included district staff, school board members and teachers.
“It’s amazing, there were so many compliments from parents and teachers,” she said.
Prior to repurposing this section of the old junior high building, the preschool was in Harwood Elementary School. The 104 special education students used four classrooms in Harwood that are now available for other classes.
Thompson said the new preschool has three classrooms with an indoor gym along with another classroom that is currently being used for testing. In the future Thompson said that classroom may be used for expansion.
Although growth is dependent upon enrollments, Thompson said if the growth continues they may consider hiring an additional teacher. Likewise, she said they would eventually like to construct an outdoor playground but they need to apply for grants to do so.
“It’s really a great facility,” she said.
Discussions regarding repurposing the old building began late in 2017. During that time, Thompson proposed the idea to free up classrooms throughout the district and was granted approval to proceed in March 2018. Thompson said they moved into the building during Christmas Break. The estimated cost to repurpose the building was roughly $70,000.
Director of Business Bryce Bronson said the final cost was slightly more than the $70,000.
During the planning process Director of Maintenance Eric Jensen said they could develop a course at Jefferson High School that students would take as an elective credit and would help in the renovation of the junior high building. With the help of the students, the district theoretically wouldn't need to hire as many contractors to help.
Thompson said they were unable to develop a course, however a boy scout troop helped as part of a local Eagle Scout project.
“It’s a real benefit to the students, teachers, staff and parents,” Thompson said.