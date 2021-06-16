At the Rigby Chamber of Commerce meeting June 10, Representative Karey Hanks, Representative Rod Furniss and Senator Van Burtenshaw spoke to the chamber about the bills they passed during legislation and the disappointments they had.
Representative Hanks spoke first about a catastrophe bill that was passed. It helps to reduce the income tax bracket.
Representative Hanks stated that they also passed a property tax relief bill. There are four or five different parts included in the bill, so there is a working group going over it in the summer to look over the parts and ensure what works best.
“We don’t have a taxing problem, we have a spending problem,” Representative Hanks said.
One disappointment Representative Hanks she spoke about was her attempt to repeal the grocery tax. Idaho is one of seven states that has a grocery tax. Representative Hanks stated that the state does not get back what we pay.
However, according to Representative Hanks, the state did approve the repeal in 2020, so there could be progress made in the near future.
Representative Hanks stated that she also voted against the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) because she believe that it further erodes our sovereignty. It would make the government more of a presence in our lives.
“I and many others don’t feel like we have an arena of ideas,” said Representative Hanks. “The chairman is supposed to facilitate ideas. There is power-brokering between the house and the senate.”
According to Representative Hanks, she believes it will further incentivize the chairman.
“I go to Boise to serve you,” Representative Hanks had said.
Representative Rod Furniss then spoke at the meeting about his success with bills that he presented during legislation.
According to Representative Furniss, Idaho is amazingly way ahead of schedule with revenue. At the end of June, we will be over $800 million above projection.
Representative Furniss stated that he was okay with repealing the grocery task. You don’t receive a check, you get a credit.
“You almost have to spend over $10,000 a year to overcome that tax credit,” said Representative Furniss.
Representative Furniss stated that its a good thing for people who come into Idaho to contribute when they purchase in our state.
Representative Furniss also spoke about property tax relief for the counties in Idaho. Furniss stated that each county records their income statements differently, but the goal was to figure out how to lower costs and therefor reduce property tax.
The transparency bill that Representative Furniss discussed was to encourage counties to be transparent with the state to lower property tax.
Representative Furniss also mentioned House Bills 391, 392 and 393. House Bill 391 allows churches to continue to hold services through disasters such as a pandemic. House Bill 392 affirms that election dates cannot change, even in the midst of a pandemic. House Bill 393 states every job is essential.
“All families should have the opportunity to work during a pandemic,” Representative Furniss said.
Senator Van Burtenshaw spoke last about the things that he brought through legislation.
Senator Burtenshaw spoke about how breaching dams under the current condition will set a precedent for future dams, which will effect water users in the state. If we say that we will take down those dams, then I think that it will set a precedent for the rest of Idaho. The state plans to spend $30 million to raise the Anderson Dam to capture more water for downstream. The purpose is to make water available to those who need it.
According to Senator Burtenshaw, the dams will produce 1,000 megawatts of power per year. The dams can produce up to 3,000 megawatts per year. The conversation wasn’t about wind and solar, because of Texas’s example of those freezing up. In order to have solar and wind it has to have a stable, reliable source of power.
Senator Burtenshaw stated that the wolf population is overrunning the state of Idaho. In the original agreement that was made with the federal government, the state of Idaho agreed to have 100 wolves, and if we got more than 150 we would take measures to reduce that number. Since the agreement in 2009, we have gone from 100 to 1500 wolves; 15 times what the original agreement was.
Senator Burtenshaw wanted to reassure the public that the plan is to provide avenues to reduce the population, not to kill 9% of the wolf population. We want to control the population. The wolves are killing the elk, which is at a current population of 1,100. The elk are being driven down from the mountains and into the flatlands and fields. It costs the state to reimburse the farmers that lose their crop.
“We don’t have anything natural in the state of Idaho to control the wolf population,” said Senator Burtenshaw. “We are getting a lot of heat from the federal government.”
Senator Burtenshaw touched on the ESSER III funds that will be allotted to the stated for the upcoming school year. According to the Public School Support Program, it appropriates an additional $454,031,900 for FY 2022 for the ESSER III funds and individuals with Disabilities in Education.