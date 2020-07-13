HEISE — Central Fire District’s Ririe QRU and Technical Rescue Team were dispatched to assist Madison Ambulance, Madison Search & Rescue, Madison Deputies and Bonneville Back Country Deputies with the report of a 12-year-old male that had been injured in a roll-over accident in the Heise back country area, according to a press release by Central Fire District.
It was reported that the 12-year-old had leg, hip and shoulder injuries, with the incident taking place at approximately 3:40 p.m. July 12.
All agencies were given longitude and latitude coordinates to locate the scene of the accident. The area of the coordinates put us in the Red Butte/Wolverine area. It was reported the young male had rolled his ATV down an embankment and became trapped in a ravine, the press release stated.
Rescuers had to hike into the area and set up rescue lines and rope system to help get the patient out of the ravine and transport him to an area where they could safely land a rescue helicopter. Patient was air-lifted to EIRMC for treatment of his injuries. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening injuries.
Total time spent on this rescue was approximately 3 hours from start to finish, according to the release. Any back-country rescue can be difficult and time consuming. We will always recommend that people wear protective gear and communication devices. All agencies worked very well together to provide a successful rescue for this young man.