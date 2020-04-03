Update, Thursday, April 2, 12:30 p.m. Victim found:
Today, a rescue dog found a 28-year-old Jackson resident who’d been buried in an avalanche since Wednesday on Taylor Mountain. The victim was then airlifted off the mountain to the Coal Creek parking lot, bringing to a close a search and rescue mission that started at 2:30 p.m. on April 1.
The avalanche occurred on the south face of Taylor, just west of Teton Pass. The victim’s partner had lost sight of him after the avalanche was triggered. The partner was unable to locate the victim via avalanche transceiver, and skied out to the Coal Creek parking lot to make the emergency call.
Teams from Teton County Search and Rescue and Wyoming Department of Transportation responded to search the avalanche path and debris pile on the 10,352-foot mountain. Teams worked the top, middle, and bottom of the slide path, and used beacon searches as well as probe poles. The team did retrieve the victim’s splitboard below the toe of the slide. The board, a “hard boot” setup, was intact and not broken.
By nightfall on Wednesday, the search was called off as the teams could not locate the man.
On Thursday morning, about 40 people with TCSAR, WYDOT, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski patrol, including search dogs, returned to the site. A weather window allowed the TCSAR helicopter to conduct avalanche mitigation on the mountain to prevent further slide activity. At 11 a.m., a dog had a positive hit on the avalanche, and the victim was dug out.
TCSAR extends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are also grateful for the assistance from the different agencies involved in the effort, as well as the many offers for help from members of the community.
During these challenging times, TCSAR continues to urge back country users to be extra cautious in their decision-making.
Update, Thursday, April 2: Tracey Carrillo has confirmed to the Teton Valley News that his son, Trace Carrillo, was the skier involved in yesterday's avalanche on Taylor Mountain. The 28 year old skier and Jackson resident, Trace Carrillo is originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico. His father said he has been living in the area working at various resorts and for the forest service.
As of 7:30 a.m., Teton County, Wyoming Search and Rescue recovery crews had not arrived at the base of Taylor Mountain. Coal Creek parking area will be closed.
Wednesday, April 1: According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide there are 30 volunteers from Teton County, Wyoming Search and Rescue searching for a skier on Taylor Mountain off of Teton Pass. The News and Guide is reporting that the skier is male and was likely buried in an avalanche Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of the southeast ridge of Taylor Mountain.
According to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center the avalanche danger is listed as moderate in upper elevations today, Wednesday, April 1.
In its evening forecast for April 1, released after 8 p.m., the BTAC reported that the person is believed to have been buried and has not been recovered. Recovery efforts are scheduled to resume in the morning of April 2. Coal Creek parking area will be closed. To protect the rescuers the Taylor Mountain area should be avoided. Specific directives are likely to be issued by the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff's Office as more information becomes available.
This story originally reported that Carrillo was 27. The story has been updated to reflect that he was 28.