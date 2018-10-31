Reservoir system reaches minimum capacity

The Upper Snake Basin reservoir system reached its minimum contents the week of Oct. 7 at approximately 1.8 million acre-feet.
According to a Water District 1 water report from Oct. 16, recent history shows the odds of filling the reservoir system with this amount of carryover are good, although it’s possible that junior reservoir water rights may not completely fill next year if the region experiences an upcoming poor winter snow pack accompanied by a dry spring.
Because of this possibility, the Winter Water Savings storage contract provisions will remain in place, meaning reservoir space holders with such contracts are required to have their diversions shut off for at least 150 consecutive days during the non-irrigation season.
If the winter snowpack does however reach a point where the U.S Bureau of Reclamation must begin spilling storage past Milner for flood control, the Winter Water Savings restrictions may be lifted or relaxed at that time. Until then, space holders are expected to abide by their contracts.
Similarly, the natural flow recharge water rights upstream from Minidoka Dam likely won’t come into priority until upstream reservoirs have filled or the Bureau of Reclamation begins spilling water past Milner released from upstream reservoirs for flood control.
Reservoir storage levels are once again above average, despite being lower than last October.
As of Oct. 1, Palisades Reservoir is 111 percent of average compared to 168 percent of average last year. Ririe Reservoir is 145 percent of average as opposed to 170 percent the previous October and Henrys Lake is 103 percent of average compared to 108 percent last year.
Reservoir levels as of Oct. 25 are as follows: Palisades Reservoir-50 percent; Ririe Reservoir-57 percent; Henrys Lake-86 percent; Island Park Reservoir- 78 percent; Jackson Lake- 76 percent; Grassy Lake- 79 percent.
Overall the Upper Snake River reservoir system is at 49 percent of capacity or 2.07 million acre-feet of 4.04 million acre-feet.
River flows as of Oct. 25 are as follows: Heise — 3,093 cfs; Lorenzo — 1,113 cfs; Henrys Fork near Rexburg— 1,472 cfs; Henrys Fork at St. Anthony —1,427 cfs.