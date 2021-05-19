Marty Mangan approached the Jefferson County Commissioners May 10 about the need for Paramedic and Emergency Medical Services in the county.
Mangan, who is a doctor at Ridgeline Medical in Idaho Falls and the Deputy Medical Director at the INL, said that his reason for approaching the commissioners wasn’t to attack them but as a citizen and taxpayer, he wanted to know where the county was at on ALS (Advanced Life Support) services.
Currently, Jefferson County contracts with the Idaho Falls Fire for $205,000 a year for EMS services, not including the fees that come from transportation from the county to Idaho Falls. According to EMS Chief Eric Day with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, a transport from Rigby to Idaho Falls can be billed for anywhere from $900 to $1,200.
Commissioners Scott Hancock and Shayne Young said county services are something that’s been discussed several times in the past, with Hancock saying that the last study reporting that the county wasn’t there yet when looking at population versus the cost of services.
“We’re approaching where it’s close for the need but we’re not quite there yet,” Hancock said in March of 2021.
Young stated he would personally like to see action taken in the next budget year in getting the county their own services.
“The number one factor is that there would be a quicker response to people that need help,” Young said of his motivation for county-based services. “With things getting busier in Idaho Falls, their service to Jefferson County could start to be delayed.”
Young said that with the number of calls Jefferson County is receiving, there is a need for local service. He also stated that between the money the county spends to contract out the services and the upcoming increase in the cost, that’s money that could, and should, be used in the county.
“I think last year the number of calls we had was about 1,200 and this year, they’re forecasted 2,000 calls for Jefferson County,” Young said. “At that point, we should probably have one here. It will actually help save lives.”
Young said he was glad Mangan came in to voice his concerns and that it magnified the need the county has for EMS and paramedic services.
In speaking about the May 6 shooting at Rigby Middle School, Young stated that we were lucky things didn’t turn out more serious than they did.
“As a parent, you realize ‘gee where’s our ambulance, what’s our response time?’ and taking 20 to 30 minutes to come from Idaho Falls can make the difference in saving someone’s life,” he said.
Central Fire District Carl Anderson stated that while they do see the need for ambulance services in the county, he has never had a concern on a delay in service from Idaho Falls.
“They have always been able to provide ambulances when needed,” Anderson said. “When the school shooting occurred, Idaho Falls contacted me immediately and said ‘we’re sending three, how many more do you need?’ It’s always a concern if they’re busy and if they’ve got them, but we have plans and all that so we’ve never had a problem. We do have a lot of EMTs in the county and when we get on the scene of a call, it takes a few minutes to get the basics of care done. Once we complete those, the ambulance is there for us.”
Mangan stated after the meeting that in looking at the growth and infrastructure in Jefferson County, adding these services will further help the community. He participated in the transition with Madison County in 1998 and said that while there were growing pains, the community rallied behind the services.
According to Anderson, they do see the growth happening in the county and the need for increased services, but there’s several aspects to look at when considering the move to make their own full-time ambulance services.
“We understand the patrons needs and also understand that they don’t want to pay more taxes,” he explained. “We understand that when an event happens, they want service ‘right now,” and we have to make those match up. We’re working on and looking at all those things... we gotta make the x’s and o’s even out.”
Anderson also stated that the recently completed living quarters in the Rigby station are apart of their plan to expand in the county, saying they built them because CFD sees the need for increasing their response.
“We’re moving forward and not sitting on our hands,” Anderson said.
At this time, Jefferson County does contract out their ambulance services with Idaho Falls Fire and Anderson said the county is getting a good deal for those services. Moving forward, he said CFD will continue to work with Idaho Falls Fire and the Jefferson County commissioners to ensure the county is receiving what they need and looking to the future of the county and the services available.
“Jefferson County needs it,” Mangan said. “You can’t put a price on the benefits and when it comes down to it, you have to look at the aspect of being able to change the outcome of a call. There’s so much talent in the county and those in the county that are qualified have a huge love for the county. I think there’s a want for [the services].”