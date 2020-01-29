An armed robbery of a residence in the Roberts area has led to city officials’ decision purchase security cameras for the town.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the robbery, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9. The property owner suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment, according to a Jan. 9 news release.
Deputies are looking for a Hispanic male with medium-length dark hair in connection with the robbery, according to the release. They are also looking for a female who drove a get-away car.
Information from the scene suggests the robbery was an isolated incident and will not pose a continued threat to the community, according to the release.
Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Johnson said officers looked at security cameras from local businesses, but said the footage posed a challenge.
“There’s a few places that have security cameras, but they’re a little older, so it’s a little tougher to work with,” he said.
Roberts Mayor B. J. Berlin said the City of Roberts itself does not have security cameras. Berlin said having footage from the city may have been useful to Sheriff’s Office deputies, and said he is pursuing a security camera system for the city.
“Hopefully it never happens again, and never in our county,” Berlin said, referencing the robbery. “But just realizing that something like that may happen in the future, we want to make sure that that’s available.”
According to the news release, the male being sought in connection with the robbery is approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall and between 160 to 175 pounds. At the time, he was wearing and olive green zip-up jacket and dark ball cap. The female may be driving a silver, late ‘90s model car, according to the release.
Johnson declined to answer questions regarding how much or what had been stolen, and said the investigation is ongoing.