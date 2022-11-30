The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved to table a proposed ordinance regulating short-term rental properties in Jefferson County and send it back to Planning and Zoning for reconsideration and revision. The decision was made following a lengthy public hearing on the ordinance held on Nov. 21.
Several members of the Jefferson County Community, including owners of short-term and long-term rental properties attended the public hearing to share their testimonies, research and opposition to the proposed ordinance.
Around 20 names were listed to speak in opposition at the hearing, many of those individuals were property owners who rent their homes short-term through companies such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Testimonies from several of these individuals detailed concerns over government over-reach and over-regulation which could potentially hurt the Vacation Rental industry within Jefferson County.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, the proposed ordinance is a result of his combing through the zoning ordinances to “clean them up” and make them more straightforward for the people in the county. This particular ordinance was proposed, he said, to move the short-term rental permitting process away from the Planning and Zoning Commission’s deliberation.
Currently, the Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance Land-Use table lists short-term rental facilities as requiring a Conditional Use Permit in all Agriculture and Residential zones. Conditional use permits, Ollerton stated, require the permit-seeking party to attend a public hearing with the PZC to obtain the permit.
The ordinance, as proposed, changes the permitting process of short-term rental from conditional to administrative use and added regulation which Ollerton stated were intended to help protect the residential areas in which they are found. Similar ordinances have been adopted in several Idaho counties, he stated, and this one is not much different from many of those.
“It’s more like a permit,” Ollerton said. “This entire ordinance is completely brand-new to this code. There’s lots of ways to address short-term rentals in a rural county.”
The purpose, as stated in the ordinance, is “to protect the character of residential areas ensuring compatibility with surrounding residential uses that will not materially alter the neighborhoods in which they are located.”
Included in the ordinance are several standards including maximum occupancy regulations, regulations on the type of structure being rented (no travel trailers, tents or temporary shelters), quiet hours, permit posting, solid waste disposal, etc.
Community members agreed the over-regulation of short-term rentals would affect the industry by driving vacationers and travelers to stay in hotels instead of homes. Many different speakers commented on occupancy regulations possibly deterring family reunions and celebrations which could make rentals in Jefferson County less appealing.
“I was shocked and saddened,” said Menan resident Jackie Holstein who has been in the short-term rental business for eight years.
Holstein outlined the tax revenue brought in by short-term rentals which includes sales tax, property tax and income tax. She further stated regulations which deter the business would, in the long run, negatively affect the county.
Others iterated that this ordinance would take more man power than the county has available to enforce, resulting in eventual increased property taxes during a time where taxes and the cost of living are already increasing.
According to several other speakers, the specifications in the proposed ordinance do not aid the people and landowners in the county, but make their businesses harder to manage, businesses which are the livelihoods of many.
Short-term rental properties, according to a letter from resident Dan Hawker, are already regulated through companies like Airbnb and Vrbo. In fact, the success of each property is dependent the property’s reviews, which are left by the renters. According to Hawker, property owners are already regulating themselves and ensuring their structures are safe and accommodating in order to receive the good reviews they depend on.
“No one wants more government regulation when the people can regulate themselves,” said resident Kiera Martin.
Another complaint against the proposal, brought up by Shannon Kinghorn, is the ordinances disregard for privacy and protection of the property owner. According to Kinghorn, pertinent information such as owner contact information is already listed through the Airbnb platform, and readily available to renters in the case of emergency.
In fact, she stated, when emergencies occur at rental properties, Airbnb has a history of taking care of the situation, financially leaving the owner’s insurance and liability insurance policies safe. She stated the platform provides emergency provisions.
In contrast, the proposal calls for permit posting which would make name, home address and telephone numbers for the private citizens owning the property available to the general public, putting their personal safety at risk.
One key flaw, according to many speakers at the hearing, is the premise of the proposed regulations pitting neighbor against neighbor as a tool of enforcement.
Regulations such as occupancy limits and excessive solid waste or noise are things many property owners stated neighbors would have the ability to complain to county officials over.
The ordinance reads, “The Planning Department is hereby authorized to revoke any short-term rental permit, issued under this section, if ... it determines that the holder thereof has received three (3) or more violations in a twelve (12) month period.”
Residents were concerned over the possibility of losing their livelihoods as a result of upset or hateful neighbors calling in and reporting alleged violations according to the ordinance.
In rebuttal, Ollerton reiterated his purpose for the ordinance was not to create further restrictions on short-term rentals, but to simplify the permit application process for those wanting to rent out their properties.
While he stated the ordinance does not feel to him like an overreach, the posed standards consist of questions that are already asked when an individual applies for a conditional use permit.
He conceded that the people were not in agreement with the proposed ordinance, which he said was perfectly fine, as he viewed this hearing as a way to get feedback and opinions from the public; he hoped to gather suggestions and work with the people in resolving the short-term rental situation.
“If the answer is to completely drop it, then we’ll leave it as is,” he stated.
The problem with leaving it as is, according to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, is that most of the citizens were initially unaware that a conditional use permit was even required for short-term rentals. By outright denying the proposal, they are left with the original land use requirement that residents had indicated they also did not want.
County Commissioner Roger Clark stated he appreciated everyone who made their opinions known, but believed they had better send it back to Planning and Zoning to readdress the issue as he didn’t think they wanted to keep the original requirements, either.
He stated it may be possible the county not have regulations or an ordinance about short-term rentals at all, but believes the issue could only be resolved with the citizens’ participation.
