Aspen Heights Subdivision residents, Debbie Madsen and Jan and Tamara Clements met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Feb. 11 to petition a grievance to the commissioners, with the intent to prevent future “breaches.”
The residents are referencing the commissioner’s decision to grant Verizon Wireless a conditional use permit for a cell tower after they appealed the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning’s decision to deny the permit.
“We’re concerned that faulty precedence has been set and that these precedence’s are not healthy for Jefferson County,” Madsen said. “Awareness is the first step to change.”
Madsen and the Clements’ said they tried to file an appeal with the District Court regarding the commissioners approval of Verizon’s appeal, however it was allegedly not filed due to formatting issues. Because of this, Madsen said they felt that they did not receive due process.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said when they were making their decisions they were based off state and federal laws. He said since then he has thought about adding something about cell towers and placement locations during the county’s update of its comprehensive plan.
“I’ve given this a lot of thought since then,” he said. “And I’ve felt bad.”
Despite that, Madsen said part of the issue was the procedures during the process. A few procedures detailed included Verizon’s appeal and the citizen’s inability to speak during that appeal, documents presented at the planning and zoning meeting that were not presented during the appeal and Verizon introducing new information during the appeal.
Jan said they were told they couldn’t speak during the appeal because a hearing was held during the planning and zoning meeting. He claims that he should have been allowed to speak because Verizon introduced new information when they proposed reducing the tower height and implementing a monopole.
“Verizon did in fact introduce new information than that and the P & Z Commission meeting,” he said. “New information was presented, it was.”
Because of this, they requested a Judicial Review by the District Court.
Former Commissioner Brian Farnsworth at that time said they (Verizon) could withdraw the offer and proceed with the taller tower. Hancock said he too felt like this was new information, however during the appeal he never stated he felt that way.
Lastly, they indicated that when they received the written decision, with details on how they could appeal the decision, two statutes were stated that had been written in 1965 and repealed in 1992.
“This statute does not exist,” Tamara said. “I feel like we’ve been shutdown at every door, we’re trying to do this ourselves, we don’t have money to buy an attorney and we spend a lot of time trying to protect our families, to protect our interests and to protect our land.”
Because they were unable to find the most current statute, they claimed they were unable to file an appeal within 14 days.
“We missed that window,” Tamara said.
County Attorney Weston Davis said when the written decision was presented to him for review, he only had a day or two to get the decision to the commissioners for approval during the upcoming meeting.
“It was not done in bad faith,” he said.
With that, Hancock said they will try and do a better job in the future and are actively looking at the county ordinances to provide future help.
“We’re perfectly aware of some of the errors that have taken place,” Hancock said. “I think we’ve learned a lot from this experience. I’ve learned a tremendous amount.”