Residents speak out against new development on Hwy 48

Three Rigby residents spoke out against a new residential area located at 3849 E 300 N, along Lewisville Highway 48 across from Rigby High School.
Before the hearing began, one resident stated that they never received a correction from the city after the first hearing notices were sent with the incorrect date.
One council member stated that they didn’t believe the hearing should move forward if not everyone received the correct information from the city, with another resident saying that although they did receive the correction, there are a lot of residents in the area that he hoped would also be given a chance to be aware of the meeting.
“There is a concern,” the resident said, “I do have a concern.”
Mayor Jason Richardson said that where the city did what they and the developer were required to do, and not knowing if USPS accomplished delivering the notice, Richardson said he was uncomfortable putting it off because of the “inability on delivery.”
The decision was upheld by city attorney Robin Dunn and the hearing moved forward.
Blake Jolley from Connect Engineering in Idaho Falls presented information on the development and what the plans are for the homes, streets, sidewalks, clubhouse and more.
The new development, Farmington Station, is a mix of multi family homes and single family homes with commercial property at the front of the development. The project is being taken on by Connect Engineering, the Triumph Group and Jorelle McClellan.
Following Jolley’s presentation, residents were given time to speak in favor, neutral, or in opposition to the project.
McClellan, a real estate agent, a has lived in the area since she was ten years old and stated that she wanted a hand in how the area she loves grew. She was the only resident to speak in favor of the project.
“I saw this property come up and then my vision for the property and what could happen here just kind of spurred me into motion,” she said.
McClellan found an investor that said they wanted to work with her to invest in the homes and the project, and McClellan will continue headhunting to bring in businesses to the commercial area as well.
The area has 108 doors between the multi-family units, which are fourplexes, and 46 single family lots.
“What I see happening around us in Rexburg and Idaho Falls is growth,” McClellan said. “There’s a lot of stuff happening in Rigby that is good and nice, and I’m happy to see the growth, but as a developer and a builder, we saw an opportunity to help our city grow and do something really cool.”
She continued saying that they wanted to build a project that was beautiful and something Rigby would be proud to have that would also bring in commerce.
“I would love to see a place where you can live, work, and go to school and entertain all within a few blocks,” McClellan told the council. “That to me is amazing.”
Blanca Rico spoke next, having originally signed up as neutral, but stated that after hearing more information, wanted to change her stance to against. Rico said she and her family moved to the area from Idaho Falls two years ago for the quiet, small town life.
“I’m really worried about the houses behind us, and the apartments, are not going to be the same as the ones we have and the property value of our homes coming down,” Rico said. “I’m really worried about a lot of noise level, which is what we moved away from to begin with.”
Rico stated that putting apartments into the area would pull the property value down. Rico’s voice then became shaky when speaking on the possibility of the developers placing a crosswalk in the area, as she had asked in the past to have one across Hwy 48, which was denied because it was a highway.
“We were told that you couldn’t,” she stated. “But now some big people with money are coming, and now it’s okay to put it there even though it’s a highway. That to me is a sore spot because I have five children and they walk to school – to the middle school and to the high school.”
Mike Winchester spoke in opposition to the project, stating that his biggest concern was the lack of a turning lane.
“I’ve lived in Sunbrook for about seven years, and going down Highway 48, I have multiple close calls every year,” Winchester said. “What I’m seeing here, you’re going to probably increase that traffic amount but up to tenfold, and you’re still going to have only two streets to service it.”
Winchester said the congestion will make it very dangerous and while a turning lane may encroach on two lots, it’s an “absolute must” to prevent an increase in accidents.
Dan Jones also spoke against the project as he has concerns on traffic as well, even though he understands that it’s natural for the city to grow.
“I don’t know that there’s a good solution, but I recognize the problem and every day I watch kids basically run across the road and you worry about them getting hurt,” Jones said. “So I have concerns about the large population there and the safety of our kids [and] traffic that will increase.”
In response to the opposition, McClellan said that the traffic is already in the area and that will come with any development that gets done. She hopes that having five points of access in the subdivision will help alleviate from too much heavy traffic and provide alternate routes.
“What we’d like to do is work with ITD to get a crosswalk in there; that’s really important,” she said, as she also has children that walk to the dentist. “With this development, that will give us the population and probably the need from ITD to do that. By bringing this impact in, it gives us more opportunity to show that it is needed, which is really important.”
McClellan said for her, the most important part of this project for her is that with Rigby becoming a bedroom community, the lack of commercial opportunities is apparent. She also said there’s hardly any multi-family housing, which means there’s people coming in with nowhere to put them.
“I’m passionate about this because I’m from Rigby, I love Rigby, and I want to see it grow and I want to see it grow the right way,” McClellan said.
McClellan said that over the last year, she’s been looking for businesses that would be interested in coming to Rigby, and that she would like to possibly see a movie theater in the area, restaurants and lunch options for kids, and even a sort of strip mall to bring in franchises.
“We have the fifth largest high school in the state and the largest middle school,” she said. “That population needs to go somewhere.”
Following the public hearing, the council unanimously voted to approve the project as a planned unit development, or PUD, which is a grouping of varied but compatible land uses in one development or subdivision.
“I think that the growth of Rigby can be really hard for a lot of us that were seeking this as a small place, but in the end, we have to understand that one of the beauties of living in Rigby... is that people can do what they have been zoned [for] and what our city has said they can do with that land,” said Councilwoman Becky Harrison, who said she feels a connection to wanting the city to stay small as well. “I came to learn that I have to appreciate the fact that if I can’t own that land and say it’s going to be undeveloped, I have to respect the right of someone else to be able to own it and I do believe based upon the wonderful ordinances that we have now for PUDs... it seems like it will be a nice addition to our city that is growing whether we like it or not.”