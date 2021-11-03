Paul Ziel, who is the legal counsel retained by Jefferson County to look into the 465 N issue, relayed his findings to the county commissioners during their meeting on Oct. 25, stating the letter sent to Josephine Smith should be rescinded, and that 465 N should remain a private road.
The commissioners held a brief executive session with Ziel before he presented his findings to the public.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor recused himself off the stand, and stated he would be stepping down should he choose to speak on the matter, as a public citizen. Taylor lives on 465 N, which is why Ziel was hired as legal counsel.
The commissioners then unanimously approved to accept the written findings on the matter pertaining to 4108 E and the private connector road 465 N.
Ziel started off by stating he wanted the commissioners and public to know he took great care in his process to get to where he is now with his information and findings. Ziel stated he followed the contract provided by the county to the fullest extent. Ziel mentioned he also received letters both for and against the closing of 465 N from the public, which he reviewed carefully and multiple times. Ziel also mentioned he did receive phone calls from members of the public, but chose not to discuss the matter with others so as not to be biased in any way. He hopes the public does not feel slighted because of this.
Ziel wanted the public to know he looked closely at Idaho State Statutes, the county’s subdivision ordinances, the zoning ordinances and Idaho Case Law.
“The findings are interesting, and I don’t feel like I’ve ever seen anything quite like this,” Ziel said.
Ziel began with the history of the road, stating a private road was built in 1978 that was serving seven lots. At the time, private roads could only serve three lots, so the developers were granted a variance, which was 100% legal. Then, in 1984, another developer created another subdivision with four lots. Sometime in 1984 or 1985, the developer then made a connector road to the 1978 subdivision.
According to Ziel’s findings, the 1984 subdivision was done in the light of day, but it was never approved. Ziel stated the residents had tried to get it approved, but Jefferson County Planning and Zoning commission at the time told them that it was more than five acres, so it wasn’t necessary to be approved.
Ziel stated he gained that information from residents that live on 465 N, however, he has no reason to doubt they were incorrect, but Ziel does have reason to doubt that Planning and Zoning was interpreting the law correctly on the subdivision during 1984.
When Ziel first started representing Planning and Zoning, the previous administrator stated the law before 2008 didn’t require approval for a lot above 5 acres. Ziel stated he did not know if that was correct.
According to Ziel’s information, he noted the variance granted in 1978 now served 12 lots and became a thoroughfare, which he believes was not originally intended.
Ziel mentioned there is no record of a letter being sent to the owners of the 1978 subdivision or if they had any role in the construction of the through-road.
Ziel’s recommendation was to rescind the letter sent on June 21 to Smith. Though the letter is rescinded, Ziel commended Planning and Zoning; they investigated a violation according to their ordinances.
According to Ziel, the commissioners of 2008 knew there were preexisting roads like 465 N, and yet they were grandfathered in.
“The subdivision was recorded, and they have never tried to hide they are using this road,” Ziel said. “You have to look at the intent of the person, and the current owner stepped forward and said they received a building permit and certificate of residency.”
Ziel’s recommendation was to rescind the letter, which the county agreed to do. This is no longer a county issue, according to the commissioners.
Public Works Director Dave Walrath stated the residents have put signs about that indicate the road is a private road. The signs are right off of 4100 E. As for the bridge that connects the two subdivisions, Walrath stated he doesn’t see it being taken down in the near future.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated, because the county commissioners have chosen to move on from the matter, the county Planning and Zoning will not be putting up signs or take care of the road.
In a later conversation with Ziel, it is a private road and it needs to be privately regulated by the citizens.
Ziel mentioned it is now a civil issue, which he has also advised the commissioners about.
According to Ziel it’s important to know that the county has never tried to regulate the road or gone in and maintained the road, it’s always been done privately. Ziel is not recommending anything be done differently than what has been done in the past. It all boiled down to whether the county was going to prosecute Smith or not.
Ziel stated he feels the situation is resolved.
It did come to Ziel’s attention after the hearing that he did get one fact wrong. Smith’s property is located in the 1978 subdivision and is one of the lots originally there. Ziel stated he had either read something incorrectly in his findings or a citizen had written something incorrect, but it does turn out that in the hearing and in Ziel’s memorandum Smith’s property is in the 1978 subdivision and not the 1984.
“I’m not going to change my recommendation,” Ziel said. “That was a factor I had considered, but the primary factor I think is in 2008, when we passed the updated subdivision ordinance. I believe it became a preexisting nonconforming private road, and I don’t think there are grounds to prosecute on the updated ordinance. I’m recommending that it’s a better use of prosecutorial discretion to not prosecute Smith.”