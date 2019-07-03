People needing to use the bathroom at Jefferson County Lake last week may have been out of luck on busier days, as the bathrooms were closed to the public in preparation for the Independence Day Celebration June 29.
Mickey Eames, Jefferson County Parks and Recreation manager, said outhouses were available while the bathrooms were closed. She told county commissioners that she closed the bathrooms because there have been multiple issues with vandalism and overall cleanliness. She said the problems occurred multiple weeks in a row in June.
Eames said she would rather not deal with the problem by have cameras watching the bathroom doors at the lake. Cameras are currently in other areas around Jefferson County Lake. Commissioner Scott Hancock said if signs warning people not to vandalize do not help, cameras may be appropriate.
“If they keep it up, we’ll do it,” he said about installing cameras.
Eames said she agreed.
“It’s nasty, it’s not clean,” she said.
Eames said the restrooms will likely be open the rest of the summer.