An inmate at the Madison County Jail has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed another inmate.
Robert David Pompa, 26, reportedly killed Eddie Stacey, 62, after attacking him in the jail on Oct. 8. He has been charged with first-degree murder, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, or the death penalty.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office first mentioned the death in an October news release.
“Deputies and emergency medical personnel administered life saving measures. Despite these efforts, Mr. Stacey died from his injuries,” the release said.
Details on what happened in the fight were scarce in court records, simply stating that Pompa killed Stacey by repeatedly striking Stacey with his fists.
Pompa, of Rexburg, was originally jailed in Madison County on federal charges of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced on Nov. 19 to five years in prison after reaching a plea deal on those charges.
The incident is not the first time Pompa has been accused of attacking inmates in jail. In June 2020, Pompa was charged with aggravated battery in the Bannock County Jail. Pompa told deputies he attacked the victim because the victim was “running his mouth” and that he was a “cho-mo,” a slang term for child molester.
Court records also indicate Pompa had attacked a second inmate in the Bannock County Jail. Surveillance footage of the incidents reportedly captured Pompa punching and kicking the victims repeatedly, causing bloody injuries to both of them. The attack ended when another inmate intervened.
Unlike the two victims in Pompa’s previous attacks, Stacey had never been charged with child sexual abuse. Court records state he was in the jail after being charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Pompa made his first appearance in court Tuesday and denied bond. Court records indicate he was charged by a grand jury proceeding, meaning there will not be a preliminary hearing. A district court arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 6 in Madison County Court.