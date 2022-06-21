Various clinics, physicians and specialized will be rebranded starting on July 1 this year as Madisonhealth, according to a Press release from the new healthcare network.
Madison Health will include several local health facilities including Madison Memorial Hospital, Seasons Medical, Rexburg Medical, Madison Orthopedics, Madison Surgery Center, as well as 270 physicians, 720 employed staff members and 40 contracted therapy specialists, CRNAs and many suppliers and business partners.
This change was brought about due to the growing community and the advancements in United States healthcare. According to the release, these changes resulted in the need for Madisonhealth to operate as an interconnected healthcare system.
"This is more than a mere name change for us," said Dr. Rachel Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer of Madisonhealth. "We are making a brand change to represent who we are: a group of talented individuals who work as a cohesive team to provide the care to others in a way we want our loved ones to be treated."
Gonzales stated it is a patient's right to receive genuinely compassionate care from a team whose objective is to lessen the burden they might experience.
Madisonhealth aims to lessen that burden through their network by becoming a full-service organization, servicing a large geographical area including Fremont, Teton, Jefferson, Madison and Bonneville Counties as well as visitors from across the country and around the world.
According to Doug McBride, Executive Director of Business Development, entities under the Madisonhealth umbrella will cease having separate marketing avenues.
"All of our public messaging will be focused on just one name - Madisonhealth," McBride said. "Rather than the multiple websites, social media pages and billing entities we now have, all communications will be under the single Madisonhealth name."
This change additionally aids the goal of lessening the burden on the patients by improving functionality. According to McBride, Madisonhealth is working on simplifying appointment scheduling through online portals, enhancing coordination with providers and streamlining the billing process.
"It's an indicator of the unity and coordination that will drive us to meet our mission," he said.
The transition will bring with it a number of changes which will be both immediate and long-term. Organizations will be changing signs and employee badges, but the collective organization and it's relationship to the community will change in subtle ways, the release stated.