Rigby City Council approved a rezone from residential to commercial on the corner of 294 N Yellowstone Highway and Highway 48.
City Clerk Dave Swager stated it is the old Taylor property that is right before the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Highway 48 on the east side of the road. The lot has been empty for a long time, and because of it’s positioning, it is undesirable for R-1, and so the developers asked to rezone it to commercial. The property is approximately 0.489 acres.
Berry Bame with Connect Engineering represented the developers at the meeting.
According to Bame, the property is long and skinny and is a difficult property to position a building on. Bame stated he worked with Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen and city staff in order to propose the use of the property for commercial purposes.
“The surrounding uses are pretty similar to that,” said Bame. “We talked to ITD and Jefferson County about entrances; we’re not planning to have an entrance off of the Ririe Highway [Highway 48], it will be off of Yellowstone, almost as far away as we can from the intersection.”
Bame stated he worked with Hansen on setbacks and parking requirements and those will be addressed once the site plan comes in, then the plan will be reviewed and finalized.
“We have a site plan pretty much done,” said Bame. “There’s not a lot of parking; it’s small and you still have to have your drive isles, so there shouldn’t be a lot of traffic coming in and out.”
According to Bame, there will be a 50 foot building, with a setback of 10 feet and drive isles of 20 feet, so approximately 80 feet in all would be Bame’s guess.
The public comment was then opened, and Doyle Allen was the first and only to speak.
Allen appeared to be confused when it came to knowing what exactly was going in.
Allen stated he was opposed to it because he thought someone was moving mobile homes in and out of the property.
Council member Becky Harrison clarified the developers could put in anything commercial.
Allen stated he was not opposed to any development.
Mayor Jason Richardson explained the council had changed the use of the property to commercial.
The public hearing portion of the discussion was then closed.
Council member Aliza King asked if they could put commercial next to R-1, and Richardson stated they could as long as they followed the setbacks to put it further away from homes next to the development.
Richardson stated the consideration is whether it benefits the community and follows the comprehensive map the city has or not.
Harrison stated the developers have met all of the city’s stipulations thus far.
Harrison then moved, based upon the evidence the council heard and the opinion from the public, to approve the zone change from R-1 to commercial, which was unanimously approved.