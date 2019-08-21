RHS Class of '69 reunites after donating $8,000 to new graduates

Half a century after graduating together, the Rigby High School Class of 1969 recently reunited for an evening of fun and reminiscence.
About 90 classmates, laughed, danced, ate and caught up at the 50-year reunion the evening of Aug. 9. With spouses, the number of those in attendance totaled 144, class reunion chairman Garth Gunderson said. The original class size was 160, and 29 members of the class have died, according to class member Phyllis Millar.
The reunion at the Loft Reception Center in Rigby involved dinner and live music from The Affection Collection — which reunion chairman Garth Gunderson said was a popular local band in the ‘60s.
“That was the best band in eastern Idaho and everybody was just excited to see them again,” he said.
Gunderson said the group is still together, and has been practicing every week for 50 years. Gunderson said everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and said he has not received any negative feedback. He described the atmosphere as welcoming, happy and open. People showed up at 5 when the party was set to start at 6 p.m., and left more than an hour after he said he expected the party to end, he said.
“It was just the friendliest atmosphere to see all those people after 50 years,” he said. “A lot of classmates had never been to our reunions, and they were really excited.”
The 50-year-mark also inspired members of the Class of ’69 to donate a total of $8,000 to Rigby High School 2019 graduates. The class awarded the “True Trojan” scholarship to eight graduates who demonstrated “exemplary character,” with each scholarship totaling $1,000.
“Most college scholarships go … to academics, and rightly so, and a lot of sports and extracurricular activities — and that’s great too — but our class decided that we wanted to promote and reward students that are trying to (improve) the experience or the environment in the high school by granting the scholarship to people who are of exemplary character,” Gunderson said.
Recipients exemplified personal characteristics such as kindness, school spirit, sportsmanship, service or tenacity in overcoming adversity. Gunderson said five scholarships were initially planned, but upon finding out how many individuals were deserving of the award, he said money for another three scholarships was scrounged up.
Those who received the True Trojan scholarships are Hunter Abel, Cody Jones, Easton Martin, Natalie NewMeyer, Keleni (Tui) Tofa, Wyatt Taylor, Christina Wilson and Camry Woodhouse. Three of those recipients were grandchildren of members of the Class of ’69, according to Millar. Two members of the Class of ’69 presented the scholarships to students: Gunderson and Dean Mortimer. Gunderson said he was excited to have Mortimer, chairman of the Idaho Senate Education Committee, present the scholarships.
“That was icing on the cake,” he said.
According to Millar, the Class of ’69 would like to invite other classes from Rigby High School to consider sponsoring scholarships in the future as a way to pay it forward.
Gunderson said overall, the reunion was an “11 or 12” on a scale to 10.
“It was just an outstanding night,” he said.