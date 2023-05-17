Over 500 third-grade students from across Jefferson County visited the Jefferson County Fair Grounds on May 10 and 11 to learn about agriculture from ag professionals and Rigby High School FFA members. This is the fifth consecutive year RHS FFA has hosted the Third Grade Ag day as a way to educated children on the importance and necessity of agriculture.
The event was coordinated and run by high school freshman Tymber Billman, Strengthening Ag Literacy Chair for the Rigby FFA Chapter and sophomore Kayda Hickman, Strengthening Ag Vice President.
“There at a point in their development [in third grade] where they’re going to be able to take different things from each station that they’ll remember from third grade,” Hickman said. “It’s not like they’re not going to remember or be too old that they don’t care.”
The purpose of Ag day, Billman said, was to teach kids of the importance of agriculture; how agriculture is the “backbone” of America and carries society.
From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11, third grade students from Jefferson Elementary and Midway Elementary spent their time moving from station to station learning about various different aspects of agriculture, from animal care with a Veterinarian Technician, potato harvest, tractor care and different types of animal byproducts and more.
Some of the students helping out at each station are responsible for preparing lesson plans and recruiting teaching assistants such as previous station managers or individuals from FFA partners like Idaho Fish and Game, the Jefferson County Extension Office or local veterinary hospitals, Billman explained.
“It takes them a long time to prepare, a lesson that they’re going to teach,” said Billman.
After station leaders are assigned, those leaders are given contact information for their corresponding partners, such as Fish and Game, and from there coordinate the materials they’ll need and how to to proceed with their lesson planning. While the Rigby FFA already has established partnerships, it is up to the students to maintain the positive personal relationships with them, Hickman said.
The Fish and Game Station, manned by senior Mack Poole and Brett High with Fish and Game taught the students about different species of trout that can be found in Idaho. At this station, students also learned the difference between antlers and horns and how to identify animals based on their skulls, pelts, antlers and horns.
Students learned about potato and grain harvests from junior students Maddie Ricks, Andrea Varella, Landon Ellis and Lenny Richardson. The FFA members first taught students about how grain grows and how potatoes are planted, and then had a hands-on experiment where the third-graders were able to plant their own potato seeds in a cup to take home.
Sue Walker and Amanda Hickman with 4-H at the Jefferson County Extension Office taught the students about animal byproducts. At this station, Walker and Hickman showed students a variety of products like brushes or perfumes and deodorants. Third graders were then asked to attempt to identify where the products come from, such as bones or pelts.
In the same vein, the Idaho Farm Bureau provided big books to help some of the stations with their lessons. Big books were used at the beef station where kids learned what cows eat, and what on a cow people eat in turn. Hallee Miller and Raylynn Foster where the FFA members teaching the station.
The Idaho Farm Bureau not only provided the big books for the event, but also supported the FFA in funding the bus rides for the third grade students across the district, including third graders from Ririe Elementary and West Jefferson Elementary schools, said FFA Advisor Robert Hale.
Hickman shared the Farm Bureau also paid to feed FFA members and the stakeholders involved with the event.
Rigby’s FFA partnered with Rangeland Resources who aided Dallin Christopherson and Molly Burgess in running their Rangeland station. The lesson at this station aimed to teach kids the different kinds of animals on the rangeland and what sort of plants they can eat. The lesson also included plant identification so students could learn what types of plants are safe for animals to eat.
Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District where senior Travis and sophomore Ammon Grant, brothers, joined Linda Patterson in teaching students about the water cycle and how water and erosion effect the overall ecosystems. The station also taught kids about water contamination and how quickly pollution can spread and damage.
FFA member Ladd Taylor had the opportunity to teach kids about the different types of diesels and fluids used on tractors. The tractor on display was lent by Billman’s grandfather DeLoy Ward of Timber Creek Ranch. At the same station, FFA member Levi Simmons taught the groups tractor safety by safely demonstrating the dangers of being too close to the tractor.
Third graders also had the opportunity to learn about Growth Modification Organisms (GMOs) and how they are used to grow crops that are used in several different ways. FFA member Joel Ricks performed demonstrations with a four wheeler and a snow machine — showing how the vehicles (plants) can be cross modified to achieve different goals.
Brooklyn Mendoza, another FFA member, explained fertilizer to the GMO groups. She explained how it’s used and what some of the different components help the growth of certain crops.
The dairy station had Dolly the Milk Cow, provided by the Soil and Water Conservation district. Kids learned how to milk a cow while simultaneously learning how cows can produce so much milk. Culver’s provided vanilla ice cream for the kids in this section as FFA members Gabby Burke taught them about the different everyday products made from cow’s milk.
Altogether, Hickman said, they had 9 local partnerships who came to help and educate the Jefferson County third graders this year.
“The thing that we’re trying to do right now is educate these youth about agriculture,” Billman said.
Hickman agreed, stating the importance for children to know where their food comes from, and that it doesn’t just come from a grocery store. She expressed a concern over new land developments taking over land traditionally used for farming and ranching and stated kids needed to know that to keep living and surviving, ag lands need to be preserved.
“I’d also like to say if parents are looking for a good program, I highly recommend FFA,” Billman said. “In my experience, FFA is hands-down the best organization to be in.”
