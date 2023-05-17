Over 500 third-grade students from across Jefferson County visited the Jefferson County Fair Grounds on May 10 and 11 to learn about agriculture from ag professionals and Rigby High School FFA members. This is the fifth consecutive year RHS FFA has hosted the Third Grade Ag day as a way to educated children on the importance and necessity of agriculture.

The event was coordinated and run by high school freshman Tymber Billman, Strengthening Ag Literacy Chair for the Rigby FFA Chapter and sophomore Kayda Hickman, Strengthening Ag Vice President.


