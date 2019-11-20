RHS graduate named Miss Cache Valley

Emma Shippen, originally of Menan, has been named Miss Cache Valley 2020.
Shippen, who is currently studying nursing at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, said she looks forward to representing her new community.
“I really love it here … all the experiences I’ve had here have been really positive,” Shippen said.
Shippen will represent Cache Valley in the Miss Utah Pageant of the Miss America Organization in June 2020. Shippen, along with other candidates for Miss Utah, was able to invite a “Little Miss” to be part of the experience with her. Her Little Miss is Tess VanSteenkiste, of Rigby. Shippen said Tess will participate in multiple activities and join her in a parade.
Janet Shippen, Emma Shippen’s mother, described her daughter becoming Miss Cache Valley as “quite an achievement.”
“I think it’s wonderful, she has thrived there,” she said.
She said she also respects the Miss America Organization, since each contestant had to raise $100 or more toward a children’s foundation to participate in the pageant. She said she felt that meshed with Emma Shippen’s values as an aspiring nurse.
Shippen’s platform as Miss Cache Valley is “strong is the new skinny.” She said she chose a platform centered on physical fitness because of the positive impact it has had on her. Currently, she is a cheerleader at Utah State. She said she wanted to counter media messages and show that strength is more important than being thin.
“As long as you’re strong as who you are, and confident with who you are, then that’s all that matters,” Shippen said.
Shippen said she plans to promote “Fuel Up to Play 60” in local schools. Fuel Up to Play 60 is a club that promotes physical activity, with the “60” standing for 60 minutes per day. Shippen said Rigby had a club, but she said she does not think most schools in Logan have it.
Shippen is the youngest of five children and is the daughter of Janet and Troy Shippen of Menan. She is a 2019 graduate of Rigby High School and participated in the Distinguished Young Women program while in high school.