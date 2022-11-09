Students from Rigby High School’s Language Immersion program took a day trip to Boise State University on Oct. 28 to meet with the university’s Concurrent Enrollment Office and the World Languages Department.
Forty-eight Rigby immersion students and two immersion teachers attended the program BSU hosted, according to World Language Immersion Coordinator Omar Ponce, who also attended.
Ponce stated BSU holds events for all of their concurrent programs in their area. Rigby, however, is a little bit different.
“We are the only program Boise State has outside of the Boise area,” Ponce said. “So we are the only program they have on the south east side of the state.”
According to Ponce, all of Rigby High School’s language immersion students are taking dual credit language classes. He stated the program is designed to have students ready to take 200-level college-level courses once they enter high school, and to graduate with 16 transferable college credits.
Part of the trip to BSU, he said, was to give the students an opportunity to meet with their language department and to get to know the instructors.
“We got good feedback from the professors, saying how proficient our kids were,” Ponce said, after explaining the BSU instructors quizzed the students’ language proficiency.
Students experienced BSU in separate sections, Ponce explained. The Spanish immersion kids met with the university’s Spanish faculty who had prepared a career advice session for them.
“It was very informative for the students,” Ponce said. “They started by giving statistics such as ‘Guess how many certified medical interpreters there are in Idaho,’ or, ‘how many certified Spanish court interpreters there are.’”
Students learned a little bit about what career options they had as fluent Spanish speakers and writers, he said. The faculty in Boise also educated them on the interpreter certification process.
Allyson Abarca, the RHS Spanish instructor stated this was the most helpful session her students attended as they were shown that there is a need for certified translators in the state of Idaho.
“Being part of the immersion program is an invaluable asset for their future,” Abarca said.
After the informational session, Ponce said students were able to participate in role-play activities and were able to use vocabulary they had just been taught to perform faux medical interpretation scenarios.
“It was cool to see the students use the language and be able to know how to use the language in a professional setting,” Ponce said.
The Chinese immersion students, on the other hand, met with the school’s Chinese language faculty to learn more about the language and the Chinese culture. They were given information on the university’s Chinese language and culture courses.
Tenth-grade Chinese Language students, taught by Zhiyuan Zheng, all believed the trip was an educational experience in which they learned about the possibility of studying Mandarin abroad and how the language can benefit them in the future.
“The professor gave her real students’ experience how Chinese language helps her college students find a better job,” Zhang shared.
Her class stated, as a whole, that they were excited to meet with BSU staff and to experience a college classroom setting while they learned about the university’s dual enrollment program. The experience, they said, was something they would recommend to their peers in the future.
“Learning a second language can sure help them to have even more options for their future,” Zhang said.
According to Ponce, the 16 credits the students will earn through their time in high school classes will bring them as close as they can get to a minor in their chosen language before reaching their college years. In fact, he said, at Brigham Young University — Idaho, a Chinese minor is only about 20 to 24 credits meaning students attending BYU-I would only need to take about two classes to meet the credit requirement for their minor.
“I think this was very informational for the students,” Ponce said. “The goal was for the students to see what opportunities they had knowing two languages outside of academics, but also in the real world. Many of the students were interesting in the career opportunities.”
