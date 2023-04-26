RHS on of two Idaho rocketry clubs to qualify for Nationals
Photo Courtesy of Jeremy Green

After only two years as an official group in Rigby, the Rigby Rockets are one of the only two Idaho teams to qualify in the top 100 of national finalists in the American Rocketry Challenge. They will be joining a team from Eagle on May 20 in The Plains, VA.

There are eight students in the Rigby Rockets club, almost double that of last year’s numbers. Seven of these students will travel to Virginia to compete among the top 100 groups in the nation.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.