After only two years as an official group in Rigby, the Rigby Rockets are one of the only two Idaho teams to qualify in the top 100 of national finalists in the American Rocketry Challenge. They will be joining a team from Eagle on May 20 in The Plains, VA.
There are eight students in the Rigby Rockets club, almost double that of last year’s numbers. Seven of these students will travel to Virginia to compete among the top 100 groups in the nation.
“I’m very excited to compete nationally,” said Hal Clements, RHS sophomore. “I think it will be a great learning experience and that we will have a lot of fun competing.”
Club members have spent countless hours, meeting on a weekly basis all school year, to design, build, launch, redesign and relaunch rockets to meet intended criteria, according to club advisor Jeremy Green.
“They have given up early mornings and Saturdays to come in and work on and launch the Rocket,” he said. “They typically spend two to three hours during each meeting in order to get all of the tasks completed.”
A lot of time goes into the preparation and execution of a 45 minute rocket launch, Green explained, but launches require meticulous calculation, simulation and adjustments to perform as expected.
The Rigby club executes all of the necessary preparations and adjustments with excitement.
“Being exact has definitely helped,” said Rhya Nuffer, RHS senior and Rigby Rockets founding member. “Knowing how much weight affected the altitude was important to narrow it down to the result we wanted. Also being patient and flexible for the right wind conditions to launch, as that also affected the results.”
After each launch, students record results and put in new parameters on their simulations to predict performance at the new set of expected results.
“I’ve learned how to narrow in on a specific height that needs to be reached by changing the weights in the rocket and adapting to weather,” said sophomore Andrew Duffin. “These skills will be crucial for nationals.”
While all qualifying launches were performed locally at Rigby High School, the national competition poses a new challenge for the Rigby Rockets. Conditions like elevation, atmospheric pressure, temperature and humidity are different in Rigby than they are in Virginia according to Green; All of these factors will effect the rocket’s performance.
In Virginia, the team will use the same rocket they built for the qualifying launch, however specific requirements will change. Students will need to adjust their rocket to meet a different required altitude. The rocket must not only reach the specified altitude, but must also return to the ground in a specified timeframe while safely delivering the payload: a raw egg, which must remain intact.
While this club has only been active for two years, Green believes they have taken what they learned in their first year and successfully applied it to achieve their quick rise to the finals in only one year.
“I feel like figuring out what design will be best for aerodynamics was a big part of what helped us qualify,” said Clements. “For me, the most exciting part of rocketry has always been finding out how close the rocket was to the target height and time after liftoff.”
Green stated his students have learned so much in the last couple of years, and have been very helpful in teaching each other and working together as a team. Even with some members from Idaho Falls, they all work well together because they share a common goal: creating a successful rocket.
Nuffer, Clements and Duffin aspire to have careers in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math). Rocketry is a clear avenue to practice the principles of all those areas, according to Nuffer.
“I feel like this gives more experience in those careers,” said Clements.
In order to succeed at nationals, according to Duffin, they will need to problem solve, think critically and work well with a team. These are skills engineers must have, he said.
“This is only the second year of our group and making it to nationals is a phenomenal accomplishment,” Green said. “I am so proud of the progress they have made and hope to be able to step back more as they teach each other and need less help from me.”
