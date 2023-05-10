RHS students dig deeper; Holocaust class visits local historic sites

Students from Rigby High School’s Holocaust Program listen to a lesson from docent Karen Martz about the Spiral of Injustice that is located at Idaho’s Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

 Photo Courtesy of Jeanette Hollis

Forty-nine students visited Minidoka and Boise State University on a field-trip for Rigby High School’s Holocaust Class, taught by Laron Johnson and Kerry Thomas. The group of 57, including eight chaperoning adults, visited the Minidoka National Historical Site, Boise State University and the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

“It was an 18-hour day. It was a great day, and the students loved it,” Johnson said.


