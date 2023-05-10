RHS students dig deeper; Holocaust class visits local historic sites

Forty-nine students visited Minidoka and Boise State University on a field-trip for Rigby High School’s Holocaust Class, taught by Laron Johnson and Kerry Thomas. The group of 57, including eight chaperoning adults, visited the Minidoka National Historical Site, Boise State University and the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
“It was an 18-hour day. It was a great day, and the students loved it,” Johnson said.
The trip, according to Johnson, began as student Jackson Hansen’s senior project. Hansen, who worked with a planning team, took six months to orchestrate the details of the trip.
The school group spent about three hours in near Jerome at the Minidoka Japanese Internment Camp, experiencing the Holocaust in a different way than is typical.
“We wanted to show [them] that it happened here, too,” Johnson said. “To realize there was a concentration camp in their own backyard.”
A key takeaway from the experience, he stated was approaching the Holocaust as a reality, instead of abstract concept taught in the classroom.
“They realized this happened here, and that America isn’t this perfect faultless place,” he stated, regarding the internment camps set up for Japanese Americans following the Pearl Harbor attack. “They walked through the barracks, the dorms, the cafeteria and they really got it. They understood the difficult history there.”
This was a particularly educational experience for some of Johnson’s students, such as Senior Kaylee Andrews. Andrews shared with The Jefferson Star that the trip opened her eyes to the Japanese camps.
“I was not well educated on that part of history, so being able to tour Minidoka helped me gain a deeper understanding of it,” Andrews said.
Following the Minidoka Experience, students arrived at Boise State University to hear Dr. Jill Gill speak to them about BSU’s Human Rights Certification Program and Masters program. Several students were excited by the prospect, Johnson said, choosing to attend BSU after graduating. The students also were led in a campus tour by Rigby High School Alum, students who had also taken Johnson and Thomas’s Holocaust Class.
From BSU, Johnson said the group walked to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial where students were exposed to several memorials, including the Declaration of Human Rights which had been inscribed on a stone memorial.
“The Anne Frank Human Rights memorial was, for me, the best part of the day,” shared junior student Veronica Law. “Seeing Anne’s Chestnut Tree and the quote wall and feeling the reverence of that place was an experience I will never forget. It was profound, life changing.”
Johnson stated the group spent nearly two and a half hours looking through the site before returning to the BSU campus and experiencing a traveling exhibit in the Albertson Library; this exhibit was not on their itinerary but happened upon them.
“Opportunities like this teach better than classroom ever could,” said Brock Johnson, a senior who participated in the trip.
The exhibit focused on the United States’ response to the Holocaust overseas and efforts that were put forth to help end it.
Johnson stated this trip would not have been possible without the help from the Jefferson Education Foundation who granted them $1,000 for the trip and the Olga Lengyel Institute who granted them another $1,000.
The trip was a success, Johnson said, further stating Rigby High School approved the experience as a yearly field-trip for Holocaust Students, which they will help fund.
“In the classroom, we can begin to understand the events,” Law said. “On trips like these, we can fully grasp the earth-shattering impact the events had.”
Currently, Johnson and Thomas are working jointly with Madison High School’s David Reeser to plan a trip through Central Europe for their current and past Holocaust students. Johnson stated of the 15 Rigby students currently enlisted to join this trip, 11 joined them in April.
“These really are the best of the students,” Johnson said. “They know they’re going to learn and visit sites and have a working knowledge of what they’re seeing. It’s amazing.”
Michelle Gordon, with the Jefferson County Republican Women, invited both Johnson and Thomas to speak and teach the community about the Holocaust on April 27.
“There were about 100 people,” Johnson said. “It was a full house at the district office.”
One of the biggest differences, he said, between teaching his high school students and the community is that his high schoolers are almost desensitized from the gruesome images from that time period. Not in a bad way, he explained, but the students spend several hours a week all trimester seeing images and learning from them, they’re not surprised by them anymore.
The adults in the community, on the other hand, Johnson explained, were still shocked by the images displayed at the JCRW meeting. Johnson stated this was a good thing — everyone knows about the Holocaust, but this was an eye-opener for some.
“I think one of the most important ways to study the Holocaust is by focusing on the individual stories,” Johnson said. “Yes, the numbers you learn are horrific, but until you hear and know the individual stories of those who died or lived through it — it really makes that number become real.”
The Holocaust class has been offered at RHS for nearly 35 years, Johnson said. Johnson and Thomas’s predecessors, he stated, were to thank for the success of the course. Since the two took over teaching the material, it has expanded and become a very popular and important program.
“Any kid who takes it, they know it will be dark,” Johnson said. “They know it’ll be difficult, but they also know they’ll walk out of it with more light in their life; They’ll be able to appreciate the good in life and how to recognize the wrong and not let [the wrong] happen.”
Johnson stated he was grateful to both the Jefferson Education Foundation and the Olga Lengyel Institute for helping them fund the experience the students had in April. He was also grateful for the JCRW, as that allowed the Holocaust education to expand into the community by giving them a public platform to continue teaching these stories and sharing the value of education on the topic.
“Genocide education is crucial,” shared Brock Johnson. “it’s crucial to stop anything like this from ever happening again.”
