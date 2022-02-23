The City of Rigby welcomed new mayor Richard Datwyler, Ph.D. in January following the 2021 election.
Datwyler, who has been been involved in the Rigby City Council for six years, said that he likes serving the community and stated that it made sense for him to run for mayor, given his recent city council involvement.
“There’s always a number of things happening,” Datwyler said, referencing a couple of current city issues, such as wastewater treatment and the growth and balance of the city. “It’s good to have someone who is already up to speed on projects and not having to educate someone new.”
Making the decision to run for office however, was not a decision made lightly. Datwyler stated the decision was made after extensive thought and discussion with his wife of 19 years, Tannie Datwyler.
“I thought about it for a long time,” Datwyler said. “What effect will this have on me and my family, and do the things I can help with outweigh those effects?”
The Datwylers have five children in Jefferson Joint School District #251, the youngest in pre-school and the eldest in high school. The family enjoys riding their bikes through the community, playing at Rigby’s South Park and attending Story Time at the Rigby City Library.
Datwyler, who currently teaches Physics at Brigham Young University-Idaho, moved to Rigby in 2011 from Logan, Utah. At the time of his move, Datwyler stated he never thought he would become the mayor of the city.
“Everyone goes through a number of career options,” Datwyler said, and acknowledged that he really enjoys teaching.
He began teaching as a graduate student at Utah State University in 2001, where he taught until another teaching position brought him to Rigby. When he first moved to the area, Datwyler said he and Tannie were looking to rent a house. After looking in Rexburg and Sugar City, he visited the Rigby City Library.
“I thought, ‘what a neat little town,’” he said.
Datwyler and his family stayed in a rented home for two years before deciding to build their own home in Rigby.
“It was definitely a choice,” he said. “We could have moved to Rexburg, but we liked Rigby. We liked the school district.”
Being a physicists, Datwyler stated, has had a hand in preparing him for his duties as mayor.
“Physicists gather and analyze data and understand the laws of nature and try to make the decisions,” he said.
Making decisions as mayor is similar, as he said he also has to analyze data and make decisions based on the laws. Overall, Datwyler hopes his time as Mayor of Rigby will benefit and support the community.
“The whole purpose of civil service is to be a civil servant,” he said. “I’m just trying to help the community.”