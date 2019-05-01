West Jefferson School District No. 253 Superintendent Dwight Richins tendered his resignation during a special school board meeting April 5.
After a brief executive session, the board of trustees unanimously approved Richins’ resignation.
During the meeting, the board Skyped with Misty Swanson with the Idaho School Board Association to discuss their options. Swanson explained that board would need to hire her in order for her to assist with the superintendent search and hiring process.
She noted that a few of the services they would offer include, establishing a search timeline, determining key qualifications, advertising the opening, reviewing applications, helping with the selection process, conducting reference checks, conduct interviews and any other assistance that the board may require.
The cost to the district to hire Swanson is usually $8,500 plus travel, but Swanson said she would give the district a reduced rate of $6,500 plus travel, however it was a one-time deal and that a decision needed to be made that night.
Board Clerk Bruce Smith said he personally felt the expense would be necessary to conduct the superintendent search “correctly.”
The board unanimously approved entering into a contract with the Idaho School Board Association in the amount of $6,500.
Richins will remain the district’s superintendent until June 30.
The board accepted applications until April 29. They will make a selection by mid-May.
According to a story by the Bingham County Chronicle, Richins was named the new athletic director for Blackfoot High School April 22.
Richins has won five state football championships during his career, and most recently won four 3A titles while coaching at Shelley High School. He was also the coach for Teton, winning a 2A title with that school.
“We are delighted to welcome Dwight to the District 55 family,” Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress said in a press release. “We are not sure how much ‘Kelly Green’ he has in his current wardrobe, but we are confident the Bronco nation will get him ready to go.”
Richins is the third Jefferson County school district superintendent to resign this year, following former Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Superintendent Lisa Sherick and Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Superintendent Chad Williams who has accepted the same position for the Shelley School District No. 60.