The Rigby City Council accepted an amendment to the Urban Renewal Agency’s Eligibility Study which amends the district of area available to Urban Renewal for future projects.
Brent Tolman, with the Urban Renewal Agency, approached the City Council during their July 7 meeting to propose an amendment to a previously approved Eligibility Study which included parcels along State Highway 48 and 5th West, extending from 3800 E down across 5th West and down to the Henry Property on 3900 E.
According to Tolman, following the approval of the Eligibility Study, he was asked to consider land immediately adjacent to property owned by the city. He stated these were two parcels which were then evaluated against the criteria listed in the state statutes which determine if a property can be considered eligible for future Urban Renewal project plans.
“Of those ten, this particular property meets three of those,” Tolman said.
The amendment approved at the meeting includes only the two additional parcels.
After a parcel is deemed eligible for Urban Renewal area, Tolman stated the Agency can proceed with a plan based on the city’s determination of what they choose to do in the city.
“Putting these in the Urban Renewal District,” Mayor Richard Datwyler explained, “part of the tax revenue goes toward the Urban Renewal Agency, allowing them to do upgrades to make it a nicer place.”
All proposed improvements following the approval of the Urban Renewal District, will be put in an official plan which will list the projected costs and what the proposed improvements are, Tolman said.
This plan would then become the work plan for the Urban Renewal Agency to follow for the next 20 years.
According to Datwyler, any upgrades to the areas within the district would require the city council’s approval. He also stated that adding to the district does not change what can be built on these parcels, nor would it affect the amount a property owner pays in taxes. The only change, he explained, is that part of their tax would be dedicated to the URA.
“This action does not actually create the Urban Renewal Plan,” Tolman said. “This action says it meets the criteria and can be included in that. Ultimately, a plan can be a smaller area than what the eligibility study is, but we can’t do a plan for a larger area.”
While the council approved the eligibility study for the parcels pertaining to the city, there are still parcels included in the study which pertain to Jefferson County and require the Board of County Commissioner’s approval for eligibility status.
According to Tolman, in his last meeting with the County Commissioners, they had requested he obtain consent from the property owners, what he called “ag consent,” before they would approve the eligibility.
He stated that he has currently obtained consent from one property owner and is working on obtaining consent from the others.