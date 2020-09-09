The Rigby City Council accepted a grant funding the purchase of a video recording system through the state of Idaho COVID grant Aug. 20 in their regular city council meeting.
With the ongoing direction from the state and health officials to continue with COVID-19 precautions, the city put in for a video and recording system that would allow for council meetings to be Zoomed and recorded simultaneously. The grant will provide the city of Rigby $6,290 for the project.
City Clerk Dave Swager stated that the city will be proceeding with the grant application to purchase the system.