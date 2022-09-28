Rigby Airport Board President Michael Byers requested assistance from Jefferson County, in the form of a resource utilization arrangement, to complete an airport expansion project as frugally as possible.

The airport in Jefferson County is regulated by the City of Rigby, and according to Byers, the board is also in the midst of working out an agreement with the city as well for this project.

