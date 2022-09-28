Rigby Airport Board President Michael Byers requested assistance from Jefferson County, in the form of a resource utilization arrangement, to complete an airport expansion project as frugally as possible.
The airport in Jefferson County is regulated by the City of Rigby, and according to Byers, the board is also in the midst of working out an agreement with the city as well for this project.
“Rigby airport’s growing quite a bit,” Byers said, “as you can see through the Planning and Zoning how many permits we’ve pulled in the last couple of years to build new hangars.”
According to Byers, the Airport Board, who are all volunteer members, are planning to add a taxi-way parallel to the runway, as well as add 300 feet of runway.
The demands of growth for the airport, he said, have been increasing such that he has been working with the Idaho Division of Aeronautics to get grants for the expansion. In fact, he said, the Rigby Airport was awarded a grant last year for the expansion of their taxi-way for approximately $358,000.
“They had granted us one hundred percent funding which is pretty unheard of,” he said. “We usually have to match fifty percent and we have to come up with fifty percent over five years to do these improvements.”
However, due to rising costs of materials seen over the course of the last year, Byers stated the full amount granted will no longer cover the full amount to do the project. Byers also said the state had made it very clear to applicants that they should not try to get more than the granted amount, since 100% would typically cover a project fully.
The Rigby Airport isn’t federally funded, Byers said, which means they don’t receive funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, either.
Byers said he met and discussed some of these possibilities with Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell before approaching the commissioners.
“We’re completely city, state and county funded,” he said. “We have some money in our account for these projects, but the reason I come to the commissioners is... just some help with some resources as far as the county, like some dump trucks and maybe some equipment to help us stretch that dollar as far as we can.”
As of now, the Airport board hopes to complete the project completely in-house to save money. The pavement had previously been bid out, he said, but due to the prices significantly increasing, the cost has almost doubled since then.
Right now, the airport has room for about 40 more airplane hangars, but Byers stated they need to pace the expansion and focus now on getting the taxi-ways finished.
Upon County Commissioner Scott Hancock’s request for further information, Byers stated the airport receives about $20,000 a year in revenue from leasing hangars. That revenue, he said, helps with the facility’s upkeep, such as snow plowing and mowing and general maintenance.
Companies such as Visser Ag and Queen Bee, who daily utilize the airport facilities donate quite a bit of funds to help with other large projects. According to Byers, Visser will often match grants for paving and similar upkeep projects. Queen Bee, which doesn’t use the facilities as much anymore, according to Byers, donated $20,000 five years ago for the runway extension they will be performing this fall.
Visser also provides the Pilot Lounge free of charge to the airport, he said, including the resources for the lounge and the fuel hook-ups. Whenever the airport needs updates, Byers said Visser will also help match funds for the updates.
In the past, Hancock said, the county has aided other cities and counties as far as equipment and services go. He listed Menan as one of the most recent jobs, where they charged Menan the county’s cost for the chip seal they put down on the city’s Main Street. Hancock said charging the county’s cost helps the others save money.
“They still pay,” Hancock said. “They have to cover the cost; we have to cover our costs.”
Cromwell told the commissioners he could provide some dump trucks and drivers as well as graders and operators if they are needed, if the airport could reimburse the county for the time and equipment.
“We really appreciate any help you can give us,” Byers said. “We’re just a struggling little airport just trying to keep up with the growth.”
The commissioners asked Byers for more time and information before they could take action on the request. Byers stated he could work with Cromwell to solidify the numbers which he could bring back to the county.
