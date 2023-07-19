Rigby Airport receives new taxiways

The Rigby Airport has completed a project to install two taxiways and to install and additional 300 feet of runway following their award of a $373,000 grant from the Idaho Division of Aeronautics.
According to a press releases from the Idaho Department of Transportation, this award granted to the airport is part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Initiative.
“It was imperative that we installed the parallel taxiway in the name of safety,” said Rigby Airport Manager Mike Byers in the ITD release.
Back in September, according to the Sept. 28 edition of The Jefferson Star, Byers had requested assistance from Jefferson County to help fund the project.
At the time, the initial amount offered through the Aeronautics grant was only $358,000. Byers had shared with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners that the demands of growth at the airport, and the rising costs of materials made him believe the granted amount would not be sufficient for the entire project.
However, according to Byers in a phone interview on July 10, the awarded amount was actually increased to $373,000 and the project was successfully completed within that budget.
Byers stated construction began in the fall, and with the help of several volunteers, was completed in only a month.
According to the ITD press release, the Rigby Airport’s economic impact includes 66 jobs, $5.4 million in GDP, and $11.5 million in total output, as reported by the 2020 Idaho Economic Impact Analysis Update Report.
Byers mentioned to ITD that the Rigby Airport has become increasingly appealing for Rigby’s growing and “vibrant” aviation population. Later, he expanded on that comment to The Star.
“We’ve gotten an approximate 200% increase in the last five years,” Byers said. “We’re averaging two new hangars a year, and even that’s expected to increase in the near future.”
The improvements to the airport included a new taxiway, running parallel to the runway, as well as an additional taxiway to the south where some of the new Hangars were being built, to better access the runway.
With the project completed in the fall, Byers said, ITD was able come and help the airport out by painting the runway and taxiways during the week of July 4th.
This project has been planned for several years, Byers told ITD.
“The taxiway was originally planned to be installed in 1977, but due to budget constraints, we had to shelf the project year after year,” Byers said in the press release. “Thanks to the Idaho Division of Aeronautics, Rigby airport is now safer and able to bring sustainable growth to the city.”
