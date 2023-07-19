Rigby Airport receives new taxiways

The Rigby Airport received a grant from the Idaho Department of Aeronautics to add a taxiway parallel to the runway and to expand the existing runway by 300 feet.

 Photo Courtesy of Mike Byers

The Rigby Airport has completed a project to install two taxiways and to install and additional 300 feet of runway following their award of a $373,000 grant from the Idaho Division of Aeronautics.

According to a press releases from the Idaho Department of Transportation, this award granted to the airport is part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Initiative.


