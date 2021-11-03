With many changes going on in the community, the local Rigby middle schools have been putting together PTOs to help bring the faculty, students and community back together.
Farnsworth Middle School formed their PTO within the past month, and are in the process of acquiring volunteers who would like to provide their services to the students and faculty.
Debbie Bagley is the President for the Farnsworth Middle PTO. The school asked her if she would be interested in being the president of the organization and to get others interested in helping as well.
Bagley stated she is looking for people who want to help as much or as little as they would like to.
Bagley mentioned they will also be getting some support from the “Be the Change” group. This group helps schools and students be more connected.
Some of the goals Bagley stated she would like to work on are getting some involvement to support the students and teachers at the middle school, and to make the students feel like they belong to a great school and community.
For those interested in helping Bagley with the Farnsworth Middle School PTO, they can reach her through her email, debbiebagley@gmail.com.
Rigby Middle School has also formed their own PTO.
Pam Hess, who is the president for both Cottonwood Elementary PTO and the Rigby Middle School PTO, is helping to lead the PTO in order to bring the students, teachers and families together.
Hess stated it’s probably been about four years since there was a PTO at Rigby Middle School.
“There’s so many parents that want to be involved, and community members, and we want the kids to know that we are there to support them,” Hess said.
The PTO is just a channel that all the parents can get involved in, Hess clarified. Hess mentioned they are establishing a new group called the Rigby Middle School Ambassadors, which is for students who want to give service to the community and have a sense of belonging.
“There’s these people in our community that are willing to help and donate their time so we can help the kids and try to make things better,” Hess said.
Emily Henderson is also a part of the PTO, and is learning the connection between home and school. Henderson stated she has never been part of a PTO before, and is wanting to provide her services to help the students thrive and get what they need.
Henderson has a mindfulness class that she has been holding since Fall 2020, where she has been teaching students how to be mindful in their day to day life. Whether it’s mindful walks, mindful eating, mindful listening and meditation, Henderson stated it helps the students check-in with their feelings and how it impacts them daily.
Henderson mentioned she picked middle school students because she wished someone had taught her these acts when she was in middle school.
Through PTO, Henderson stated she was able to move her class from once on the weekends to every Monday and Thursday for a half an hour. Henderson invited parents to come in and see what the class is like before they sign their middle school kids up.
“My intention is to support the school and families,” said Henderson. “It makes sense for me to be in the PTO to support families and the school. I want the school to thrive and help the students have what they need.”
Another member of the PTO is Amber Taylor, who has stated her role, at the moment, is organizational.
Taylor mentioned she wants to let the administrators and school staff know that they have support.
“There was a lot of negativity in the community, and I felt like rather than focus energy on blame or negativity, I want to help the school, the administrators and the students,” said Taylor.
The students are struggling because the staff is struggling, said Taylor, and so they want to help the staff in any way they can.
Michelle Gordon, who is also a member of the newly formed PTO, is currently the community liaison for the group. When Gordon went to the first meeting, there were four people there and five positions open, and so Gordon joined the PTO. Gordon is not sure if she will be in an official capacity, but is helping where she is needed.
Gordon runs her own Facebook page, called Positively Rigby, where she encourages others to post about things that are going on in the community. Gordon wants to utilize her page to inform others about what the PTO is doing and meetings that will be going on so the community is involved.
Gordon reiterated what the other members have said, that the PTO is a place for the community to connect.
Whitney Wagoner, who is the Safety Coordinator for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, is working alongside the PTO to help find equity amongst the schools. Wagoner is also working alongside Farnsworth, who formed their PTO last week after years of not having one.
Wagoner has worked for the school district for ten years as a teacher, and was recently put into the Safety Coordinator position three weeks ago.
“We need to rebuild our community,” said Wagoner. “We need to show that we are unifying, that we are better together, and to really get down to why education is good for the kids.”
Wagoner stated the sky is the limit. The people in the PTO want to help everyone to build connections and spread kindness, according to Wagoner.
Wagoner has helped to implement called SOAR: Strength Opportunities Aspirations and Results. The district saw a need to bring the faculty and students back together and to provide social and emotional needs. For thirty minutes each week, the teachers provide a lesson to the students about how to SOAR.
“Middle schoolers go through a lot, and we want to help them get through it,” said Wagoner.
For those who are interested in attending the Rigby Middle School PTO meetings, they can contact Pam Hess at (208) 270-0541.