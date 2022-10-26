The Rigby City Council moved at their regular meeting on Oct. 20, to table any decisions regarding the alleged violation of the city’s exclusive franchise with Eagle Rock Sanitation by Jefferson County and Wicked Car Wash in Rigby.

Wicked and the Jefferson County Courthouse are two entities within the city limits of Rigby whom Eagle Rock Sanitation owner Kim Galloway believes are in violation of his contract with the city.

