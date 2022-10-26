The Rigby City Council moved at their regular meeting on Oct. 20, to table any decisions regarding the alleged violation of the city’s exclusive franchise with Eagle Rock Sanitation by Jefferson County and Wicked Car Wash in Rigby.
Wicked and the Jefferson County Courthouse are two entities within the city limits of Rigby whom Eagle Rock Sanitation owner Kim Galloway believes are in violation of his contract with the city.
In an unscheduled discussion between Rigby City Attorney Robin Dunn and the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on Oct. 17, Dunn provided the board with information regarding the city’s solid waste disposal contract with Eagle Rock Sanitation and how the County Courthouse may be in violation of that contract.
According to Idaho Code 50-344, the city is able to contract a single company via a franchise ordinance to haul and collect the city’s garbage within the city limits. Last year, Rigby signed a contract with Eagle Rock Sanitation, effective March 1, 2021, designating them as the entity within Rigby to haul and remove solid waste from residential and commercial properties in the city.
“Residential collection includes all individual residents of the city,” the contract signed on February 9, 2021 reads. “Commercial collection or commercial customers include all businesses, institutions and industrial operators.”
The city claims, according to their attorney, that as the Jefferson County Courthouse, property of Jefferson County, lies within the city limits of Rigby and falls under the umbrella of commercial customers in the city.
“We’ve had informal discussions with other entities trying to nip this in the bud a little bit,” Dunn stated at the meeting. “We are trying to be hospitable neighbors, and hopefully brothers in arm, as cities and counties should work together.”
The legislation, according to Dunn, states there are two avenues for commercial entities who do not use their solid waste disposal services. One avenue is where existing commercial accounts at the time the contract went into effect were grand-fathered in. Meaning any commercial contract made before March 1, 2021 would be allowed to continue use of the third party.
The other avenue, as Dunn informed the board at their Oct. 17 meeting, was for commercial entities to haul and dispose of their own trash, as legislated by the state.
Dunn additionally asked the board to ponder the information and determine whether they want to haul their own waste. He stated the City Council had directed him to take further action if they decided otherwise. He added the city had made a records request to see if the county had paid a third party for their service and stated if they had, he believed they were in violation of the law.
In response, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the county has various facilities throughout the county, not within city limits, such as Jefferson County Lake and their Road and Bridge Facilities which also require solid waste disposal. He said the county performed extensive prior research on the matter.
In October of 2021, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor composed a letter to Eagle Rock Sanitation’s attorneys, following the company’s insistence that the county was required to use their services for trash disposal. In his letter, he stated the county was free to dispose of their solid waste as they see fit.
He stated in the letter that although Idaho Code 50-344 grants the city the power to maintain solid waste collection by exclusive franchise, the franchise requires establishment by ordinance. According to the letter, the city did not pass an ordinance when establishing their relationship with Eagle Rock, but instead entered into a contract.
In his letter, Taylor claims the city did not follow the necessary procedures to grant a franchise, as outlined in Idaho Code 50-329, meaning the “franchise” did not exist.
“It is clear that the County is not obligated to use the solid waste collector chosen and contracted with by the City for at least three reasons,” Taylor’s letter said. “First, the City lacks jurisdiction over the County to compel the County to use ERS. Second, even if the City did have jurisdiction over the County, the City’s ordinances and its contract with ERS do not actually require the county to use ERS. Third, it is against public policy for the County to use a more expensive service when an equally satisfactory or superior alternative is available at a lower cost.”
The purpose of the day’s discussion, Dunn stated, was to bring the issue to the board’s attention, not as an action item but as an information and an opportunity for discourse.
“But we will take action,” Dunn stated. “I’ve already been told that we will take action.”
According to Dunn after the meeting, Eagle Rock was reviewed at the time the city contracted them. When the city first requested bids on the service, there were three different bids which came in and, Dunn Stated, Eagle Rock prevailed. The company’s prices were reviewed, and when the contract was created, it was understood that they would not raise their fee prices without due process.
With this service there are fees Rigby residents pay into, and they can choose not to as long as they meet the standards to haul their own trash, Dunn said.
He said the Idaho Legislation prohibits residents and commercial entities within the city limits from using a third party company unless there was a prior relationship. According to Dunn, the county building used the city’s services before switching to their third party.
The county used the city’s service before, Hancock said, out of convenience. However, after the city switched over to Eagle Rock, he stated they were charged considerably more than they had before. The third party they use now, according to Hancock, has much lower pricing than Eagle Rock does.
According to Taylor’s letter to Eagle Rock, the county was in its right to contract with a service who offered lower costs. He stated it was against Public Policy for the County to use ERS when an alternative was available at a lower cost.
“As stewards of the people’s money, gathered through taxation, the Board has a legal and moral obligation to be good stewards of the County’s Money,” he stated.
According to City Councilwoman Aliza King, who was present at the meeting, at the time the city received the bids on the service, Eagle Rock had the better pricing. However, after speaking to one other commercial entity within the city who did have a preexisting relationship with a separate service provider, she realized prices for other companies had lowered since the city made the switch.
“I don’t know if this was malicious or not,” she said, “but if you look at their billing, it is quite different.”
King also stated that in the process of selecting a company, the city wanted to ensure it wouldn’t be a burden on their commercial entities in the city. She said without commercial, they wouldn’t have a city.
“We don’t really have a choice but to enforce our contract,” Dunn said in a phone interview following the Oct. 17 meeting.
At the meeting, Hancock and board deferred the issue to Taylor who stated the city had seen his letter to Eagle Rock and that he would continue to stand by it and proceed as the letter indicates.
The issue at hand, he stated at the meeting, is a jurisdictional issue which the city would not win in court. The city, he said, cannot tell the county what to do any more than a county can tell a city what to do.
“We just wanted to reach out because you are Rigby as well,” said King. “We’re together and we want to make sure we’re in this together.”
After the meeting, Taylor stated Eagle Rock had tried to compel the county to use their services a year ago, but ceased their efforts after his letter was sent. He said if Eagle Rock had thought they had a case against the county, they wouldn’t have backed down.
He stated that even though the city officials were not on the agenda, they had insisted they wanted to maintain a positive relationship with the county, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder as brothers.
“If they are sincere in that,” Taylor said in a phone interview after the meeting, “they should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us and stand against Eagle Rock.”
Prior to tabling the decision at their Oct. 20 meeting, Rigby City Council President Becky Harrison expressed her understanding of the county’s position.
“I’m not a judge, I’m not an attorney,” Harrison said. “I’m not trying to say which way is which. I don’t believe it’s just a power move.”
She further expressed her believe that the city and the county may be in conflict over the interpretation of Idaho Code, which leads her to believe court may be the only place to go with the issue.
“We would need a judge to interpret that [legislation] and say, ‘no, this is what it means and you are in the right, or you are in the right.’”
Any further action against the Wicked Car Wash, an individual commercial entity, and their solid waste service provider were also tabled at this time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.