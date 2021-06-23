Rigby and Ririe Public Libraries are starting their Summer Reading Programs. Rigby’s Summer Reading Program started June 15, and Ririe’s Summer Reading Program started June 6.
The theme for this year’s program is Tails and Tales. The Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP) picks a theme, and all of the libraries can adhere to that theme, or opt out and choose their own if they would like.
Ririe’s Summer Reading Program started June 6. Library Director Wendy Mullins, stated they have around 60 kids who signed up for this year’s program.
“The kids have reading logs that they can bring in when they complete the requirements and get a candy bar when they finish,” said Mullins. “At the end we set up a store in City Park that the kids can come and buy stuff and eat pizza.”
Mullins is looking forward to this year’s Summer Reading Program after having missed last year’s due to COVID.
Rigby Library Director Marilyn Kamoe, who has been doing the program for 22 years, stated they are trying to keep the kids reading through the summer. Kids sometimes do what is called a ‘summer slide’ if they don’t continue reading; kids will lose a lot of what they learned from the previous school year.
“We try to prevent that by offering a summer reading program,” said Kamoe. “What we’re doing is we’re playing a book bingo.
Kamoe stated kids can come in and pick a bingo board that is age appropriate and read all of the books that are on the board to get a blackout. Once they get a blackout, they will get a prize. The book bingo will last for about a month, until the end of July.
“It’s important to keep reading,” said Kamoe. “It’s important for parents to help their kids.”
Jennifer Beard, who’s son and daughter attend Cottonwood Elementary School and are in the program, have been doing this for about three years.
“My son enjoys the summer reading program, especially the audio books,” said Beard.
Beard stated last summer she came up with her own version of the reading program due to COVID canceling the library’s program, because she wants to keep her children reading through the summer.
Ally Parker, who’s three children attend Rigby Middle School and Cottonwood Elementary School and have been doing the program for about six years, said the program helps to get and keep her children reading.
“They do love it,” said Parker. “They love to know what surprises they can get in the end.”
Parker’s oldest daughter said that she really enjoys the Percy Jackson series, her middle son said he enjoys mystery books, and her youngest son said his favorite books were normal books.
Those interested in participating in the Rigby’s Summer Reading Program can go to the library to register and pick up the bingo cards for their children’s grade and age group.