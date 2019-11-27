Six Ririe High School students and 15 Rigby High School students will compete in the 2019 drama state championship next weekend.
Scott Fullmer, Ririe High School drama teacher, said the school took six scenes to the district competition Nov. 9 and had three qualify for state.
At the district competition held at Thunder Ridge, Taya Brown tied for first place with her scene from “Sophie’s Choice.” Brown and Saryah Olson, both seniors, received second place in the Ensemble Serious category with “Steel Magnolias.” Juniors Abby Henderson, Kassie Grubbs, Halie Hendon and Asha Killpack placed third in the Original Humorous Category with “Expectations versus Reality,” a scene Henderson wrote.
“It’s about everyday situations in life that essentially could go the absolute worst possible and then the best possible way,” Henderson said.
For Rigby, qualifiers are seniors Emma Andersen, Landon Cook, Carson John, Cumorah Short, Joshua Smith, Rawlston Smith, Kaelin Twede and Gerrit Westra; juniors Hunter Anderson, Spencer Barber, Ella Morgan and Shae Phillips; and sophomores Gunnar Charles, Ethan Cook and Kelse Lenz.
At state, Rigby will have four entries in Ensemble Musical Theater, one in Original Serious, two in Solo Serious, one in Solo Musical Theater, one in Solo Audition and one in Tech Theater Properties.
The state competition is scheduled for Dec. 6 and 7 at Thunder Ridge High School.