Rigby and Ririe volleyball teams each had wins at their first games of the season. Here is how the teams did:
RIRIE 3, TETON 1
At Ririe, the Bulldogs began the season with a four set nonconference win over Teton.
The Bulldogs won the first two sets 27-25, 25-18 before dropping the third 22-25 to force a fourth set. Ririe won that won 26-24.
“We always enjoy playing Teton,” Ririe coach Kathryn Nelson said. “We’ve opened against them the last three years.”
Erith Hayes had 12 kills, Jordan Scott had 10 kills and Emily Crystal had eight kills for Ririe, who played Aug. 31 at the South Fremont Icebreaker Tournament.
MADISON 3, HILLCREST 0; RIGBY 3, HILLCREST 2
At Rexburg, Madison and Rigby defeated Hillcrest for nonconference wins.
Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said it was good to play defending 5A state champion Madison, and she noted her team’s improvement since playing Rigby in a jamboree a week ago.
Madison and Rigby both played Aug. 30 at Skyline while Hillcrest (0-2) hosted Thunder Ridge on Sept. 3.
Post Register